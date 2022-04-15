Opinion: How the environmental movement might die. What that means for Cape Cod.

A brand-new UN climate warning has just been issued. The planet is heating up. Parts of the Antarctic have seen temperatures 70 degrees warmer than average. Very soon, we’ll pass the point when – whatever we do – consequences will rain down on the planet, maybe for centuries. We’ve needed real commitment and are still waiting.

For a little while, it seemed we might collect the national will to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy. Consider the advantages. We’d be independent of any nation’s petroleum forever. The Middle East… anybody.

Then Russia invaded Ukraine. Suddenly it was made clear that Europe could no longer be dependent on Russian oil and gas. What had long been considered strategic speculation suddenly became fact. Who can fill that huge appetite for energy? Maybe the Middle East could, but Europe would still run the risk of instability or extremism cutting their supply. No, the only really dependable and friendly source is the United States.

It will take years for Europe to build the seaport infrastructure to handle all that natural gas and distribute it. But if, as it seems, we’ve entered a new Cold War, it will be a strategic necessity to do it. Banks will cough up the big loans. As a result, the fossil fuel industry will get a new lease on life that will last for decades.

Here’s why this matters to places like Cape Cod. The most immediately endangered communities to sea-level rise are the shallow coastlines like New Orleans or Bangladesh, or peninsulas and island archipelagos. We’re on that list.

America faces a collision of two goods: protect the European democracies, and ourselves, from tyranny – or turn the climate crisis around before we, our children and grandchildren are forced to live under continually degrading conditions. One problem must be dealt with now. The other threatens us long term.

We’ll supply the oil and gas; we’ll open the ground and take it out. Petroleum lobbies will raise their voices and dish out the money. It will be irresistible. And necessary.

We’ll pay for it out here on the Cape. Google "sea-level rise on Cape Cod, how vulnerable are we?" It’s technical, but you can’t miss what they’re saying. Then Google “www.capecodcommission.org › file › Econ...PDF, Economic Impacts of Climate Change on Cape.”

Here's what it covers. It lays out the costs of sea-level rise by the foot and spells out for each community on the Cape what value will be lost. It's often in the billions — private and public wealth — gone. Submerged.

Google the "Barnstable Clean Water Coalition video 'Sea Level Rise: What Does the Future Hold?'” Then Google “Sea level rise" – just that – for a broader view of the issue.

If there’s a recent pattern to global climate studies, it’s revealing how a cascade of mutually supporting consequences is accelerating the arrival of bad news. Arctic ice melts, exposing darker land and water to absorb more sunlight. Permafrost is thawing out after tens of thousands of years releasing methane gas – 25 times more effective than carbon dioxide in trapping Earth’s heat.

I was about to reassure you that there’s no cause for panic and then almost changed my mind. Russia’s invasion and the cascade of geopolitical consequences are about to trigger a long-term series of responses that will boost, not limit, our fossil fuel industry. And that may well doom our response to global warming. Should Republicans regain Congress, that last outcome may become a certainty.

For Europeans as well as ourselves, renewable energy is the best long-range solution for energy independence and self-sufficiency. But we can’t fool ourselves. For them as for us, our homes are mostly designed for fossil fuel heating and cooking. Our house, for example, has an emergency generator in case the power goes out. Making it electric defeats its entire purpose. None of this is going to change quickly.

Policymakers on Cape Cod must begin to factor sea-level rise into almost every decision we make. It will pit our economic interests against our environmental interests – a cruel dilemma. We must begin thinking about defensive measures to mitigate the worst consequences of what’s coming.

Some strategies will depend on strengthening our natural defenses, protecting wetlands for example… asking ourselves where our next beaches will be when the familiar ones are drowned. Others may require actual earthworks and expensive engineering defenses that will cost a lot of money. The sooner we start, the more years we’ll have to amortize the costs. We may have less time than we’d expected.

Lawrence Brown is a columnist for the Cape Cod Times. Email him at columnresponse@gmail.com.

