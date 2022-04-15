ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellfleet, MA

Opinion: How the environmental movement might die. What that means for Cape Cod.

By Lawrence Brown
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

A brand-new UN climate warning has just been issued. The planet is heating up. Parts of the Antarctic have seen temperatures 70 degrees warmer than average. Very soon, we’ll pass the point when – whatever we do – consequences will rain down on the planet, maybe for centuries. We’ve needed real commitment and are still waiting.

For a little while, it seemed we might collect the national will to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy. Consider the advantages. We’d be independent of any nation’s petroleum forever. The Middle East… anybody.

Then Russia invaded Ukraine. Suddenly it was made clear that Europe could no longer be dependent on Russian oil and gas. What had long been considered strategic speculation suddenly became fact. Who can fill that huge appetite for energy? Maybe the Middle East could, but Europe would still run the risk of instability or extremism cutting their supply. No, the only really dependable and friendly source is the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f792w_0fA7X3t500

It will take years for Europe to build the seaport infrastructure to handle all that natural gas and distribute it. But if, as it seems, we’ve entered a new Cold War, it will be a strategic necessity to do it. Banks will cough up the big loans. As a result, the fossil fuel industry will get a new lease on life that will last for decades.

Here’s why this matters to places like Cape Cod. The most immediately endangered communities to sea-level rise are the shallow coastlines like New Orleans or Bangladesh, or peninsulas and island archipelagos. We’re on that list.

America faces a collision of two goods: protect the European democracies, and ourselves, from tyranny – or turn the climate crisis around before we, our children and grandchildren are forced to live under continually degrading conditions. One problem must be dealt with now. The other threatens us long term.

More: Mass. Senate hopes to pass climate resiliency, offshore wind legislation by Earth Day

We’ll supply the oil and gas; we’ll open the ground and take it out. Petroleum lobbies will raise their voices and dish out the money. It will be irresistible. And necessary.

We’ll pay for it out here on the Cape. Google "sea-level rise on Cape Cod, how vulnerable are we?" It’s technical, but you can’t miss what they’re saying.  Then Google “www.capecodcommission.org › file › Econ...PDF, Economic Impacts of Climate Change on Cape.”

Here's what it covers. It lays out the costs of sea-level rise by the foot and spells out for each community on the Cape what value will be lost. It's often in the billions — private and public wealth — gone. Submerged.

Google the "Barnstable Clean Water Coalition video 'Sea Level Rise: What Does the Future Hold?'” Then Google “Sea level rise" – just that – for a broader view of the issue.

More: Woods Hole scientist John Holdren nets national award

If there’s a recent pattern to global climate studies, it’s revealing how a cascade of mutually supporting consequences is accelerating the arrival of bad news. Arctic ice melts, exposing darker land and water to absorb more sunlight. Permafrost is thawing out after tens of thousands of years releasing methane gas – 25 times more effective than carbon dioxide in trapping Earth’s heat.

I was about to reassure you that there’s no cause for panic and then almost changed my mind. Russia’s invasion and the cascade of geopolitical consequences are about to trigger a long-term series of responses that will boost, not limit, our fossil fuel industry.  And that may well doom our response to global warming. Should Republicans regain Congress, that last outcome may become a certainty.

For Europeans as well as ourselves, renewable energy is the best long-range solution for energy independence and self-sufficiency. But we can’t fool ourselves. For them as for us, our homes are mostly designed for fossil fuel heating and cooking. Our house, for example, has an emergency generator in case the power goes out. Making it electric defeats its entire purpose. None of this is going to change quickly.

Opinion: Insect love is a hard sell in Wellfleet

Policymakers on Cape Cod must begin to factor sea-level rise into almost every decision we make. It will pit our economic interests against our environmental interests – a cruel dilemma. We must begin thinking about defensive measures to mitigate the worst consequences of what’s coming.

Some strategies will depend on strengthening our natural defenses, protecting wetlands for example… asking ourselves where our next beaches will be when the familiar ones are drowned. Others may require actual earthworks and expensive engineering defenses that will cost a lot of money.  The sooner we start, the more years we’ll have to amortize the costs. We may have less time than we’d expected.

Lawrence Brown is a columnist for the Cape Cod Times. Email him at columnresponse@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Opinion: How the environmental movement might die. What that means for Cape Cod.

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Cod Times

Opinion: Cape should reduce its trash instead of shipping it out of state — here's how

Shipping waste out of state is not a solution to the Cape’s trash problem, as was suggested in the Times article, “Cape is running out of space for trash. One solution — ship it to another state by train.” (3/8/22) Rather, it’s a means to send the problem elsewhere — likely a landfill or incinerator located in a community of color or low-income community. There, the Cape’s trash will be buried or burned, creating health threats and environmental hazards. including toxic emissions that amplify the climate crisis, for other states and communities to endure.
WELLFLEET, MA
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellfleet, MA
City
Barnstable, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Barnstable, MA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Holdren
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
The Independent

Revealed: Hundreds of millions in UK taxpayers’ money handed to companies still operating in Russia

Hundreds of millions of pounds in UK taxpayers’ money is being handed to companies that are continuing to operate in Russia, The Independent can reveal.The government has even signed multimillion-pound deals with these firms during the course of the war in Ukraine, it has emerged.Britain has active contracts worth at least £294,803,502 with 15 multinationals that are still doing business in Russia, according to an analysis carried out by The Independent. Ministers have been urged to sever ties with these companies and cancel all recently signed contracts.More than 600 companies have withdrawn from Russia since the beginning of the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Cape Cod#Environmental Movement#Natural Gas#Un#Russian
Cape Cod Times

Lowest gas prices on Cape Cod? Here's an updated list

Hi folks — Looks like rain will linger overnight, then gradual clearing comes our way on Friday, with what appears to be a nice weekend in store. In the news: We've got a list of the lowest gas prices on Cape Cod, an Eastham musician is chosen for Hollywood Week on TV's "American Idol" and check out our report of which Massachusetts towns saw the most single-family home sales in 2021. Have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)
EASTHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Google
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

1K+
Followers
902
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy