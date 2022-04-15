ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp vows to go ‘all in’ against Manchester City

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Xz4K_0fA7Wr2500

Liverpool will go “all in” and treat their trip to Wembley to face Manchester City like a final because manager Jurgen Klopp believes that is what they have been doing with all their games since the turn of the year.

The Reds have lost just once since late December – to Inter Milan in a Champions League second leg from which they still progressed on aggregate – and have built momentum ahead of the final part of the season.

In January they were 14 points behind Premier League leaders City and that is when the ‘final’ mentality kicked in as they knew they could not realistically afford to lose again.

That gap is now down to one and, after the pair played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, they go head-to-head in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday with Liverpool’s continued bid for an unlikely quadruple at stake.

“It has to be treated like a final, we have to,” said Klopp. “In an ideal world we have 12 games, that means the 10 around we treat like finals.

“That’s how it is pretty much and that’s how we approached it already since January since we started this little mission. You have to go all-in.

“Imagine now if we would play against City and would think, ‘Yeah, maybe we can (do) a little bit less there, there a little bit less’. No.

“Any way, against City you always have to see it as a final but now it is the semi-final, it means it’s the only way to get to the final and we actually want to go there.”

This is the furthest Klopp has gone in the FA Cup since his arrival in 2015 and, after Carabao Cup success in February, remains the only trophy he has yet to win with the club, whose last of their seven successes in the competition came in 2006.

“Massive competition, massive competition,” added Klopp.

“Obviously so far we didn’t even go to the semis yet, so it’s the first experience in the semi-finals at Wembley – but better late than never.

“Now we are there and it means everything to us, to be honest. I hope our people can get to London and that we have the atmosphere a semi-final between Liverpool and City deserves.”

Liverpool have drawn 2-2 with City twice this season but there will have to be a winner on Saturday.

Last weekend was a reminder, if one were needed, just what high levels the two teams are playing at and Klopp knows the tie will probably be decided by small details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ba5lg_0fA7Wr2500
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has already played a crucial part against Manchester City this season (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

“It’s decisive challenges in a game and you better win them, otherwise they are in a really good position,” he said.

“We lost a couple of easy balls in the game now a few days ago and what they make of it is spectacular, the counter-attacks, like the first minute already, or after two minutes when (Raheem) Sterling had a big chance, Ali (Alisson Becker) made a great save.

“It’s just good football, but the goals we scored were really good football as well. We had other situations, which didn’t end up in chances.

“It’s a really intense fight on a really high level. The concentration levels the boys have to bring on the pitch is insane.

“It’s very similar to the Chelsea (League) cup final. For 120 minutes, it’s unbelievable how intense it was in all aspects. That’s why it is so interesting.

“And on top of that it was still a good game, because when tactical things match each other from time to time it’s like ‘OK, tactically really interesting, but for the neutral, horribly boring’.

“That happens rarely now in games between City and us. That’s good for all the fans who watch it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jurgen Klopp happy with both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah

Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah’s goalscoring form is currently at completely opposite ends of the goalscoring spectrum but manager Jurgen Klopp is happy with both of them. Mane’s two goals in the FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City at Wembley took his tally to four in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
newschain

Dominic Solanke brace boosts Bouremouth’s automatic promotion hopes

Dominic Solanke took his season’s tally to 27 goals after his double strike saw Bournemouth close in on a return to the Premier League following a 3-0 victory at Coventry. The ex-Liverpool striker put the outcome beyond doubt after Jamal Lowe had opened the scoring in a clinical display by Scott Parker’s men that re-established their four-point advantage over the play-off chasing pack.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Wayne Rooney’s Derby relegated after defeat at QPR

Wayne Rooney’s Derby were relegated from the Championship following a 1-0 defeat at QPR. Luke Amos’ late winner at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium kept alive Rangers’ play-off hopes and, coupled with Reading’s astonishing comeback, condemned the visitors to the drop. County finished the match with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Scottish league to vote on VAR on Tuesday

Scottish football will find out on Tuesday if the cinch Premiership is to have the aid of Video Assistant Referees. All 42 Scottish Professional Football League clubs will be asked to vote on VAR’s introduction to the top flight at the SPFL general meeting. The resolution requires 75 per...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Bromley’s play-off hopes dented by draw with Maidenhead

Bromley missed a chance to cut the gap on the National League play-off places as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Maidenhead. Both sides had opportunities to win an evenly-matched game, with Maidenhead having a Nathan Blissett goal ruled out for offside four minutes before half-time.
SOCCER
newschain

Kris Boyd doubts cup defeat will impact ‘excellent’ Celtic’s title charge

Rangers’ rollercoaster Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic will not shake the Hoops in the cinch Premiership run-in, according to former Gers striker Kris Boyd. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side booked their place in the May 21 final against Hearts with a 2-1 victory over their Old Firm rivals after extra time on Sunday, four days after they required 120 minutes to beat Braga in their Europa League quarter-final at Ibrox.
SOCCER
newschain

Danny Cowley fumes at goal that ended Portsmouth play-off push in Morecambe draw

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley was furious with referee Bobby Madley for allowing Jonah Ayunga’s stoppage-time equaliser to stand and end his side’s play-off ambitions. Cowley felt goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was fouled in the build-up to the goal from Greg Leigh’s right-wing corner, which rescued a 1-1 draw for Morecambe that boosted their survival bid.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy