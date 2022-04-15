ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

School Board Approves Apply For State Waivers For Consolidated High School

By News Edge Newsroom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Christian County School Board is requesting to operate under the newly passed House Bill 678 for construction of the consolidated high school. During a special meeting Thursday...

