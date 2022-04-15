Weather Now: Showers Saturday Night; Brisk Much Cooler Easter Sunday

Good Saturday Morning….

The daylight hours of Saturday looks breezy mild and dry, with rain showers holding off until evening and Saturday Night.

Easter Sunday will feature intervals of sunshine and clouds, brisk and much cooler. Highs only 50-55. There’s a slight chance of a few quick sprinkles Sunday afternoon , but most of the day looks dry.

A mix of sun and clouds Saturday morning, breezy and dry, near 60° by 11AM

SATURDAY FORECAST 7:00AM

Increasing clouds (some sunshine too) Saturday afternoon, breezy mild and mostly dry .

SATURDAY AFTERNOON FORECAST 1:00PM

SATURDAY AFTERNOON FORECAST 5:00PM

Shower chances increasing Saturday evening (after7pm) and especially Saturday Night

SATURDAY NIGHT FORECAST 8:00PM

SATURDAY NIGHT FORECAST 11:00PM

EASTER WEEKEND: Mild Saturday, Much Cooler Sunday

Showers end before sunrise on Easter Sunday (6:02 AM) with sun to building afternoon clouds through the day. Slight chance of a few quick sprinkles Sunday afternoon , but most of the day looks dry and much cooler

It will be chilly with highs in the low 50s, a brisk wind and a slight chance for a quick pop-up sprinkle or brief light shower….however most of the day ends up being dry.

Pinpoint Weather 12

