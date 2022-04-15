ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Now: Showers Saturday Night; Brisk Much Cooler Easter Sunday

By Michelle Muscatello, Tony Petrarca
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npwlp_0fA7WLEB00

Good Saturday Morning….

The daylight hours of Saturday looks breezy mild and dry, with rain showers holding off until evening and Saturday Night.

Easter Sunday will feature intervals of sunshine and clouds, brisk and much cooler. Highs only 50-55. There’s a slight chance of a few quick sprinkles Sunday afternoon , but most of the day looks dry.

Hour by Hour: A look at the next 36 hours’ conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

A mix of sun and clouds Saturday morning, breezy and dry, near 60° by 11AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224but_0fA7WLEB00

SATURDAY FORECAST 7:00AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwm2z_0fA7WLEB00

Increasing clouds (some sunshine too) Saturday afternoon, breezy mild and mostly dry .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMN4R_0fA7WLEB00

SATURDAY AFTERNOON FORECAST 1:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdJkH_0fA7WLEB00

SATURDAY AFTERNOON FORECAST 5:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4A6W_0fA7WLEB00

Shower chances increasing Saturday evening (after7pm) and especially Saturday Night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtNGw_0fA7WLEB00

SATURDAY NIGHT FORECAST 8:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4SMU_0fA7WLEB00

SATURDAY NIGHT FORECAST 11:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prOLy_0fA7WLEB00

EASTER WEEKEND: Mild Saturday, Much Cooler Sunday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41DAEH_0fA7WLEB00

Showers end before sunrise on Easter Sunday (6:02 AM) with sun to building afternoon clouds through the day. Slight chance of a few quick sprinkles Sunday afternoon , but most of the day looks dry and much cooler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0INwoZ_0fA7WLEB00

It will be chilly with highs in the low 50s, a brisk wind and a slight chance for a quick pop-up sprinkle or brief light shower….however most of the day ends up being dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6I8L_0fA7WLEB00

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Easter Weekend#Severe Weather#Brisk
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WPRI 12 News

Child dies in boating accident on North Stonington lake

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — A child has died following a boating accident at Wyassup Lake in North Stonington, according to officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP EnCon). Officials said four people were onboard the vessel when it capsized around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, ejecting them into the water. All […]
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Showers End Pre-Dawn, Sunny and Mild Friday

Good Friday Morning Showers end by 5AM Friday with temperatures cooling to the mid 40s by dawn. More sunshine Today along with very mild temperatures. Highs climb to the mid to upper 60s, with northwest winds shifting southwest 5-10 mph and gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. EASTER WEEKEND Early sun to increasing clouds […]
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Breezy Monday Before Rain, Snow Moves in Midweek

A northwest air flow will provide us with breezy and dry conditions today with temperatures above average once again. The exception will be across the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we will see some snow showers from the upsloping winds. Winds will be a factor as they...
ENVIRONMENT
SuperTalk 1270

Another Snow Event(s) Possible For North Dakota This Week

Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
BISMARCK, ND
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy