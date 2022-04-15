Weather Now: Showers Saturday Night; Brisk Much Cooler Easter Sunday
Good Saturday Morning….
The daylight hours of Saturday looks breezy mild and dry, with rain showers holding off until evening and Saturday Night.
Easter Sunday will feature intervals of sunshine and clouds, brisk and much cooler. Highs only 50-55. There’s a slight chance of a few quick sprinkles Sunday afternoon , but most of the day looks dry.
A mix of sun and clouds Saturday morning, breezy and dry, near 60° by 11AM
SATURDAY FORECAST 7:00AM
Increasing clouds (some sunshine too) Saturday afternoon, breezy mild and mostly dry .
SATURDAY AFTERNOON FORECAST 1:00PM
SATURDAY AFTERNOON FORECAST 5:00PM
Shower chances increasing Saturday evening (after7pm) and especially Saturday Night
SATURDAY NIGHT FORECAST 8:00PM
SATURDAY NIGHT FORECAST 11:00PM
EASTER WEEKEND: Mild Saturday, Much Cooler Sunday
Showers end before sunrise on Easter Sunday (6:02 AM) with sun to building afternoon clouds through the day. Slight chance of a few quick sprinkles Sunday afternoon , but most of the day looks dry and much cooler
It will be chilly with highs in the low 50s, a brisk wind and a slight chance for a quick pop-up sprinkle or brief light shower….however most of the day ends up being dry.
