A new pizza joint has opened in Brentwood. Old School Pizza is located at 214 Ward Circle in the former Westshore Pizza location. On the menu you will find a selection of pizzas along with a create your own. They also feature Italian dishes like lasagna and chicken alfredo. Those looking for something other than pizza can find a selection of burgers and sandwiches.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO