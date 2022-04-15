Chris Rock's Texas Tour: Is It A Good Idea?

When putting together this week's list of best concerts, it was hard to overlook the animal theme among the band names: Pedro the Lion, Escape From The Zoo, Psychedelic Panther, Hippo Campus and Wolf Alice all made the list this week, so if you're on the prowl for good music, there are plenty of tickets to get your paws on. Also this week, dance maniacs Electric Six return to North Texas Thursday night, while Grammy-winning folk artist Sarah Jarosz plays two nights at The Kessler. On Friday night, Vanilla Ice and Young MC headline a property-wide '90s party at The Statler downtown. Early next week, The Band of Heathens bring their brand of comfort-rock to Fort Worth and Dallas' favorite out-of-town band North By North makes a 4/20 stop in Denton. This is just a really fun list of shows to get us into the heart of the spring.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO