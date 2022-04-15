ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Chris Rock's Texas Tour: Is It A Good Idea?

By Liam Gaughan
Dallas Observer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe were all there for the controversial moment that made this year’s Academy Awards the most talked-about ceremony ever. That’s right, we couldn’t believe The Eyes of Tammy Faye took home the award for Best Makeup & Hairstyling. We were heartbroken for Jared Leto’s Mario wig in House of Gucci. Talk...

www.dallasobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
extratv

Viola Davis Is Hiding from Michelle Obama After Making ‘The First Lady’

Thursday night, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the cast of ‘The First Lady’ at the premiere, including Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer. In the show, Viola stars as Michelle Obama. As for what she drew her to the project, Viola said, “Showing strong women, Michelle Obama being one of them. We’re dedicated to elevated content… We’re dedicated to integrated elevated content. I want to do movies that feature women of color, I mean, we have ‘The Woman King’ coming up… We have an expansive imagination when it comes to our presence in a narrative, and this is a good chance to show that.”
CELEBRITIES
Dallas Observer

Where and How to Celebrate 4/20 in Dallas

Serious smokers know that the unofficial international holiday of 4/20 is not just another day to smoke weed with your friends. It's way deeper than that. Those who understand that 4/20 is a way to thank the gods for the gift of weed have already started pumping electrolytes into their bodies and stocking up on Chapstick for when the cotton mouth kicks in.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

10 Best Concerts of the Week: Hippo Campus, Pedro the Lion, Psychedelic Panther and More

When putting together this week's list of best concerts, it was hard to overlook the animal theme among the band names: Pedro the Lion, Escape From The Zoo, Psychedelic Panther, Hippo Campus and Wolf Alice all made the list this week, so if you're on the prowl for good music, there are plenty of tickets to get your paws on. Also this week, dance maniacs Electric Six return to North Texas Thursday night, while Grammy-winning folk artist Sarah Jarosz plays two nights at The Kessler. On Friday night, Vanilla Ice and Young MC headline a property-wide '90s party at The Statler downtown. Early next week, The Band of Heathens bring their brand of comfort-rock to Fort Worth and Dallas' favorite out-of-town band North By North makes a 4/20 stop in Denton. This is just a really fun list of shows to get us into the heart of the spring.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bayard Rustin
Person
Roy Wilkins
Person
Ma Rainey
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Aml Ameen
Person
George Takei
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Dallas Observer

Mark Wahlberg Says It's His Calling to Make a Film Such As His Latest, Father Stu

Mark Wahlberg is no stranger to stepping into the role of a real inspirational figure. Between the underdog boxer Micky Ward in The Fighter, the football champion Vince Papale in Invincible, the veteran soldier Marcus Luttrell in Lone Survivor and the brave oil rig technician Mike Williams in Deepwater Horizon, Wahlberg has frequently shed his Hollywood persona to tell true stories of heroism.
MOVIES
Dallas Observer

The Best Things To Do In Dallas, April 13-19

Through July 10, the Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.) presents Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia, which offers a collection works honoring “significant innovations” in various mediums. At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, Bruce Wood Dance presents an accompanying performance exploring abstract expressionism through color and movement. Choreographed by Joy Bollinger, the performance is preceded by a tour of the exhibition. Tour space is limited, so registration is recommended. Tickets for the dance performance are $40, available online.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Mass Shootings#North Texas#Texas Tour#Best Makeup Hairstyling#House#Nbc#Good Morning America#The Dolby Theater
Dallas Observer

Jerry Cantrell Is Flattered by Copycats and in Control of His Darkness

There’s a chance that if you lived around Dallas area at some point in 1985, Jerry Cantrell helped remove asbestos from your school. “Asbestos abatement — three schools in Dallas, three in Houston that year,” he recalls. Cantrell, the singer/songwriter/guitarist best known for his longtime tenure as...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Questlove Will Be Hosting a Major Hip-Hop Brunch This Weekend in Dallas

This is now a statement of fact: In terms of music consumption, hip-hop surpasses rock as the most popular genre. Hip-hop is younger than rock by two decades, and the date of its exact birth is far easier to pinpoint. It happened on Aug. 11, 1973, when DJ Kool Herc held his famous birthday party in the recreation room of an apartment building in the Bronx.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy