Washington, DC

Pitcher J.T. Brubaker Throws What May Be The Most Painful Pickoff Attempt Of All Time

By Ed Mazza
 3 days ago

Call this another kind of foul ball.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher J.T. Brubaker attempted to pick off Washington Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar in the fourth inning on Thursday. What happened next is simply listed in the game log as an “injury delay”:

It’s just as painful when seen from the other angle:

Escobar was on the ground for a few moments, walked, stretched and eventually was able to laugh about it. He (somehow) remained in the game, which the Pirates won 9-4.

Here it is again:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

