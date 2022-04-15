ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dairy Queen Dip Cones are Just 75 Cents Thru April 24

By Danny Gallagher
Dallas Observer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's starting to look and feel a lot like summer down here. That means it won't be long before the temperature starts shooting into the 100s and Sen. Ted Cruz flees to Antarctica. We can dream anyway. One of the few upsides to dealing with thick humidity is how...

