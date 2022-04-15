Dairy Queen Dip Cones are Just 75 Cents Thru April 24

After being dark since Eureka! shuttered in 2020 because of COVID, the corner of McKinney Avenue and Blackburn Street is officially alive and well again. Fiatto is a new casual Italian-American restaurant with seasonally inspired dishes. Executive chef Kylil Henson's background includes Flora Street Café, French Laundry (Yountville, California), DBGB Kitchen and Bar (Washington, D.C.), and Coque (Madrid, Spain). General manager John Del Canton previously worked as beverage director under celebrity chef Tom Colicchio and helped create the Cowboys Club at the Star in Frisco. Almost everything at Fiatto is made from scratch, including breads, pasta, mozzarella, stocks and sauces.
