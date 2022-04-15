Janesville Sports Hall of Fame: Nicole Luchsinger Anders part of Janesville's first family of hoops

If there were a Mount Rushmore of local sports overlooking Riverside Park, a Luchsinger would quite likely be one of the faces watching over its visitors.

The name itself is part of Janesville sports royalty.

Of course, first and foremost that’s because of Bob Luchsinger, who was an all-state player for Janesville Parker’s 1971 state championship basketball team, started two years at the University of Wisconsin and went on to coach high school basketball for 30 years, ending his career back home at Parker.

But he is decidedly not the only Luchsinger who has made a major contribution to the city’s rich sports lore.

Nicole (Luchsinger) Anders starred for the Janesville Parker team that earned a runner-up finish in the 1996 state tournament, before going on to a successful career at UW-Milwaukee.

For those accomplishments, Nicole (Luchsinger) Anders will be inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame next month.

The 2022 class, which also includes Tom Bier, T.J. Mitby, Brad Bohlmann and the late Don Barnabo, will be inducted May 21 at the Janesville Country Club.

Anders—who was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame last year—said her love for the sport grew quickly and naturally.

“My love for basketball definitely comes from my dad,” Anders said.

She said when her day at grade school finished, she’d usually walk over to the high school to watch her father coach practice. Those lessons were well learned.

“I know now that I’m probably one of the most competitive—not only women, but people—that I know,” Anders said. “Right up there. So no matter what sport he would have been coaching, I would have fallen in love with it.

“The desire to win ran deep in me. I wanted to win, I wanted to be good,” Anders said. “Whatever I did, I wanted to be really, really good at it.”

As Anders grew, people noticed that she not only had a strong grasp of basketball’s mental aspects, but also a burgeoning set of athletic skills.

“I definitely had the athletic ability and the talent, and then with my dad’s knowledge of the game, it was a recipe for what I lived,” Anders said. “I feel very fortunate that I have the father that I do and that he was able to bring so much knowledge to me.”

And, Anders said, without even once bringing up stories of his own glory days at Parker. “He always said it’s who you are, not what you did,” Anders said. “But I know those experiences helped make him a great coach and an even better father.”

Anders’ team-first approach meshed perfectly with the other players on the 1995-96 Vikings team.

“The chemistry on that team was phenomenal, and (Anders) was a big piece of that puzzle,” said Tom Klawitter, who coached the Parker girls for 26 years and led the Vikings to 16 Big Eight Conference titles, 12 state appearances and three championships while building a 564-128 record.

“She was determined to take her basketball as far as she could. Coming from a father who was one tough player, she had the foundation. She was a tremendous hustler, defender (and) rebounder. She was all over the floor.”

Anders couldn’t wait to join the Parker basketball program, and she knew what she was getting herself into.

“I was really fortunate to be part of it. We had a lot of success under Tom Klawitter,” Anders said. “The program established itself, we had an expectation for how we played and we practiced every day like we were winners and we behaved like we were winners.

“I just wanted to win. If I needed to score, that’s what I did. If they needed me to shut down the other team’s top scorer, that’s what I did. Whatever it took for the team to win.”

She didn’t start as a freshman, when Parker beat Middleton for the state championship. She started the next three years.

In 1996, Anders and the Vikings took a 39-31 lead into the fourth quarter of the state championship game against Milwaukee Washington, but the Purgolders scored 34 points in the fourth quarter to take a 65-56 victory.

In that loss, Anders finished with 28 points, made 10 of 13 free throws and pulled down 16 rebounds. Over the three-game state tournament, she totaled 67 points and 29 rebounds.

“That’s when Nicole started taking off with her recognition as one of the state’s best players,” Klawitter said.

Anders received five Division I offers after leading her Amateur Athletic Union team to the national championship game. She chose the offer from Madison West product Sandy Botham, the coach at UW-Milwaukee who had starred at Notre Dame.

“She knew the fundamentals of the game, and she was able to draw a lot of that out of me,” Anders said. “Being able to play for Parker and then stay in state and play at a DI school, it was great.”

And Anders’ 2000-2001 season in Milwaukee was one to remember.

“My senior year, the stars aligned,” she said. “We figured it out. We each learned what our roles were and we all played our part.”

The team went 19-11, but won the Horizon League with a 12-2 mark before losing to Duke in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Anders later spent time as an assistant coach at both UW-Milwaukee and Parker. She met her husband, Mycal Anders, at a wedding in Green Bay.

They were married in 2015 and now own and operate Next Level Performance and Fitness Consulting in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale. They have a son, Trystan, and a daughter, Camryn.