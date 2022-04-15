ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

From breaking ground in 2020 to cutting ribbons in 2022, new state-of-the-art facility comes to Willits

By Megan Tackett, Aspen Daily News Editor
Aspen Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ribbon-cutting ceremony held Thursday afternoon at a much-anticipated, 65,000-square-foot orthopedic clinic at the Willits Town Center made tangible the partnership between The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI), Orthopedic Care Partners, Aspen Valley Hospital and Vail Health. The joint initiative broke ground in October 2020, with...

www.aspendailynews.com



