From breaking ground in 2020 to cutting ribbons in 2022, new state-of-the-art facility comes to Willits

Aspen City Council gave the green light on Tuesday to add $42.8 million to the 2022 budget during a spring supplemental review. The increase in funds brings the total budget for the year to $211.3 million and will be used to cover things like additional full-time employees, operating and capital needs, technical adjustments and departmental savings. The budget was originally approved by the council in November, and council members unanimously approved the supplemental on first reading on Tuesday.

ASPEN, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO