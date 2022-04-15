Youngstown route to close for repairs
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Route 422 Westbound will be closed Friday night.
The closure begins at 7 p.m. and will stay closed until Monday.
The detour will be Oak Street in Albert Street
