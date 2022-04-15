ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown route to close for repairs

By Jonathan Renforth
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Route 422 Westbound will be closed Friday night.

The closure begins at 7 p.m. and will stay closed until Monday.

The detour will be Oak Street in Albert Street

This is due to concrete pavement repairs.

