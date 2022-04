Grand Island Rotary will host its 12th annual Taste of Grand Island from 5-8:30 p.m. April 2, in the Aurora Coop Pavilion at Fonner Park. The event will feature some of Grand Island and central Nebraska’s finest food and drink selections. Those attending will have a chance to taste unlimited food samples, take part in six beverage tastings, and take a chance to win raffle prizes including trips to Disney, Nashville and the U.S. Open.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 28 DAYS AGO