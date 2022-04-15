All-star high school basketball: Milton's Alex Olson named coach of WBCA Division 2 All-Star team

The area will be well-represented at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association boys and girls All Star games, set for June 29 and June 30 at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

Led by The Gazette players of the year Kate Huml of Janesville Craig and Gus Foster of Walworth Big Foot, nine players from the area will get a chance to showcase their skills against other members of the class of 2022.

Adding to the list of participants, Milton boys coach Alex Olson has been named the head coach of the Division 2 White team and is joined by his assistant, Ian Kirst.

Brodhead girls coach Brian Kammerer is an assistant coach on the Division 5 South team.

Huml is one of two city players selected to play. Janesville Parker’s Jacob Naber was named to the boys Division 1 Red team.

Huml earned all-Big Eight first team honors and was honorable mention all-state by the Associated Press. She averaged 18.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Naber was a first team all-Big Eight selection after averaging 20.7 and 10.2 rebounds per game, both ranking in the top three in the conference. He will play at Carroll University in the fall.

Foster led his team to within one game of the WIAA state tournament, averaging 22.6 points and 10 rebounds per game. He also was named the Rock Valley Conference player of the year.

Milton senior point guard Jack Campion joins his head coach on the Division 2 White team. He capped off a spectacular prep career by averaging 17 points, 6.2 rebounds and two steals per game. He finished seventh in the state in assists at 6.7 per game.

Edgerton’s Connor Coombs is on the Division 3 Red team, thanks to a season in which he averaged 19.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

What’s more, Edgerton will be represented by two girls on the Division 3 South team. Abby Blum and Kate Gunderson helped lead the Crimson Tide to a school-record season with 22 victories. Gunderson averaged 14.5 points per game and Blum also averagedin double figures at 10.9 ppg.

Orfordville Parkview’s Jenna Olin will play for the Division 4 South team along with Brodhead’s Kiarra Moe. Both Olin and Moe passed the career 1,000-point mark this past season.

Five girls games (one per division) will take place June 29, followed by five boys games June 30.