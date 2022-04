On Monday, the Midland City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance amendment that would raise fees for using Midland City Landfill for the first time in 30 years. Director of Public Services Karen Murphy said the landfill is an enterprise fund, meaning the revenue from disposal fees that come in must cover all the landfill’s expenditures. This is not currently the case though, with changes of state regulatory requirements impacting revenue for the landfill, she said.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO