TONIGHT: Pockets of rain moved into the region earlier today with grey skies thereafter. But as it goes, the Ohio Valley can see all form of weather in one day. Closer to the early afternoon hours, we started to see clearing take place. This will aide in thunderstorm development across Eastern Ohio and possibly through the Northern Panhandle. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined areas of Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia in a Slight Risk for severe weather, or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storms that develop. Isolated hail and tornadoes are a possibility as well. Tonight, rain showers will start to dwindle as we head past midnight. Wind gusts will still be breezy, blowing upwards of 35 mph. Clearing skies could also start to take place.

OHIO COUNTY, WV ・ 25 DAYS AGO