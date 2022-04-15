ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Climate activists in new action at oil terminals

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YuTIi_0fA7SzEj00

Police are at the scene after climate protesters targeted three oil terminals.

The activists say they arrived in the early hours of Friday at the Kingsbury terminal near Tamworth, Staffordshire, as well as the Navigator Oil terminal in Thurrock and Grays oil terminal, both in Essex.

Pictures from Just Stop Oil, a group of climate activists affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, show people in orange hi-vis jackets on top of oil tankers and blockading roads, while holding signs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0boSQx_0fA7SzEj00
(Just Stop Oil/PA)

It comes after Valero Energy was granted an injunction against a number of environmental groups and “persons unknown” earlier this week following recent protests at the Kingsbury terminal.

It bans anyone from damaging any part of the land at each of the firm’s sites, from “affixing themselves to any other person or object” on the land or parts of access roads, and from building any structure.

Valero also owns and operates sites in Manchester, Cardiff, Plymouth and Avonmouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yz7i0_0fA7SzEj00
(Just Stop Oil/PA)

Activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have been blocking access to oil terminals, demanding that the Government stops new oil and gas projects.

A dozen activists are said to be at the scene in Tamworth and have locked themselves on to pipes, while roadblocks and “tanker-surfing” has taken place at the sites in Essex.

Warwickshire Police said: “Officers remain at Kingsbury Oil Terminal today and are currently dealing with protest activity after a number of protesters arrived overnight. There is minimal impact to the wider community at this time.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Climate activists stage 10th round of Fridays for Future marches

Climate activists have staged a 10th round of worldwide protests to demand leaders take stronger action against global warming. The Fridays for Future movement, inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, called demonstrations from Australia to Indonesia and the United States to Sweden. In Jakarta, activists dressed in red robes and...
ENVIRONMENT
WSLS

Activists stage global climate protest, slam Ukraine war

BERLIN – Climate activists staged a 10th series of worldwide protests Friday to demand that leaders take stronger action against global warming, with some linking their environmental message to calls for an end to the war in Ukraine. The Fridays for Future movement, inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg,...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Terminal#Terminals#Oil Tankers#Climate#Oil And Gas#Protest#Just Stop Oil#Extinction Rebellion#Valero Energy#Warwickshire Police
Gothamist.com

Activists protest Russian oil tankers as they idle at New York-area ports

Environmental activists are protesting oil tankers carrying Russian fossil fuels into the New York area as energy companies take advantage of a grace period before an official ban on oil and gas from the country goes into effect. Members from Greenpeace boarded two small boats Sunday to confront the Minerva...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

Banks promised climate action. Where is it?

A flurry of climate pledges from financial institutions in recent years has not been followed by meaningful action, according to a report from the corporate accountability nonprofit InfluenceMap published on Friday. Of the 30 largest financial institutions in the world, none has instituted fossil fuel finance policies that are in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Revealed: Hundreds of millions in UK taxpayers’ money handed to companies still operating in Russia

Hundreds of millions of pounds in UK taxpayers’ money is being handed to companies that are continuing to operate in Russia, The Independent can reveal.The government has even signed multimillion-pound deals with these firms during the course of the war in Ukraine, it has emerged.Britain has active contracts worth at least £294,803,502 with 15 multinationals that are still doing business in Russia, according to an analysis carried out by The Independent. Ministers have been urged to sever ties with these companies and cancel all recently signed contracts.More than 600 companies have withdrawn from Russia since the beginning of the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Protests
newschain

Roman Mist clings on to win Snowdrop for Ward

Roman Mist provided Tom Ward the biggest success of his training career to date after coming out on top in a thrilling three-way finish to the Racing TV Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes at Kempton. Runner-up on her seasonal reappearance at the Sunbury venue three weeks ago, Roman Mist was a...
ANIMALS
newschain

Lord Lariat springs 40-1 shock in Irish National

Lord Lariat provided local trainer Dermot McLoughlin with a second successive victory in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse. A year on from 150-1 shot Freewheelin Dylan causing an almighty shock in the Easter Monday feature, Lord Lariat got his name on the roll of honour at odds of 40-1 under 7lb claimer Paddy O’Hanlon.
WORLD
newschain

Rob Edwards urges caution despite Forest Green closing in on promotion

Forest Green manager Rob Edwards has demanded his team finish the job before the celebrations can begin after victory over Oldham all but confirmed their promotion. Rovers need only a point to secure League One football after first-half goals from Regan Hendry and Jamille Matt pushed Oldham deeper into the relegation mire.
SOCCER
newschain

Arrested oligarch offers himself in exchange for civilians in Mariupol

Ukraine’s state security service has posted a video of a Ukrainian politician held on a treason charge offering himself in exchange for the evacuation of Mariupol’s trapped civilians. The video of Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of a pro-Russian opposition party with personal ties to Russian president Vladimir...
POLITICS
newschain

Ukrainian woman ‘very excited’ to open hairdressing business in London

A Ukrainian woman who fled Kyiv on the day Russia invaded said she is “very excited” to be launching her own hairdressing business in south-east London. Since February 27, Elena Lishchun has been staying with her daughter, Anna Walker, who has lived in the UK for seven years and helped find Ms Lishchun a place to work near her home in Greenwich.
HAIR CARE
newschain

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen accused of misusing public funds

Paris prosecutors are studying a report by the European Union’s fraud agency accusing French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and other members of her nationalist party of misusing public funds while serving in the European Parliament. The report was disclosed by French investigative news site, Mediapart, days before...
POLITICS
newschain

Progressive Win My Wings heads up bet365 Gold Cup contenders

Scottish Grand National heroine Win My Wings heads 26 confirmations for Saturday’s bet365 Gold Cup. Winner of the Eider Chase at Newcastle in February, the Christian Williams-trained mare followed up with an emphatic victory at Ayr three weeks ago under leading Irish amateur Rob James. With the weights having...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy