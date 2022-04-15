ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago student blasts 'disinformation' conference as an 'indoctrination session,' says it pushed 'propaganda'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Chicago student Christopher Phillips took aim that the so-called "disinformation" conference his school held last week that sparked national attention. The "Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy" conference, co-hosted by The Atlantic magazine and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, had high-profile journalists and politicians including former President...

