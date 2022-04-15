Holyoke Library Commons benefits from $63M in funding from the state

(WWLP) – The state has awarded $63 million to support 15 affordable housing projects in 14 communities, including one in Western Massachusetts.

The Library Commons’ second project in Holyoke will benefit from the funds.

It’s a 41-unit “scattered site” project that will be restricted to families earning less than 60 percent of the Area Median Income.

For families earning less than 30 percent AMI, 18 units will be reserved.

