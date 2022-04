If you’re going to give a rare interview, you better make it notable, and that’s exactly what Playboi Carti did this week. The rapper spoke to XXL and social media has been lapping up the numerous quotable parts. After saying that he’s naming his next album Music, Carti explained why: “I was about to name my album Music because that’s where I’m at, you know what I’m saying? Music,” he said. “Music because that’s all it is at this point.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO