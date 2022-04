HOPEWELL – A longstanding drainage issue affecting four of the city’s wards is set to be alleviated with funding from the federal government. Congressman Donald McEachin secured $750,000 for the City of Hopewell to upgrade its Cattail Creek Drainage area. This was part of $19.1 million McEachin secured for localities around the district through the House Appropriations Committee in 2022.

HOPEWELL, VA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO