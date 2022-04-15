Bulldogs spring game is scheduled for Saturday

Sanford Stadium (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

The Georgia Bulldogs will put the wraps on spring practice with tomorrow afternoon’s G-Day football game, which is set to start at 1 o’clock in Sanford Stadium. We are today 141 days away from the Bulldogs season opener, a September 3 showdown with the Oregon Ducks. That game will be played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

From Tim Hix, UGA Sports Communications…

University of Georgia football fans will get their first glimpse of the 2022 Bulldogs this Saturday, when the Red team faces the Black team at the annual G-Day intrasquad game in Sanford Stadium. The 2022 G-Day game is presented by Piedmont Healthcare and Georgia Milk Commission.

G-Day is set for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff, and the game will be televised live on ESPN2. The game will also be broadcast live on radio via the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network affiliates across Georgia, as well as on the Georgia Bulldogs mobile app.

Tickets for the G-Day game are still available and on sale now at $5 each, with a maximum of eight tickets per transaction. All tickets sales will be handled digitally and seating is reserved. Tickets for UGA students are free of charge. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to multiple local charities, which will be announced at a later date.

Sanford Stadium gates will open at 10:00 a.m. The annual Georgia Football alumni flag football game will kick off at 10:15 a.m. Fans can catch a close-up glimpse of the 2022 Bulldogs at the Dawg Walk, which will commence at the Tate Center Parking Lot at 11:50 a.m.

Fans holding game tickets will have an opportunity to take photographs with UGA’s CFP National Championship Trophy, as well as the Atlanta Braves’ World Series Trophy. This pre-game photo op will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Reed Plaza above the concession stands by Gate 4A, and a G-Day game ticket is required for admission. The World Series trophy will also be available for photos at Foley Field between 3:00 and 5:00 before the Diamond Dogs’ game vs. Texas A&M.

Parking for G-Day is free of charge and available on a first-come-first-served basis. A limited number of Game Day parking lots will be reserved for parking permits only. Tailgating for G-Day is permitted, with normal on-campus Game Day procedures in place, beginning at 7:00 a.m. A G-Day campus parking map is available for viewing on www.georgiadogs.com. The Game Day shuttle service will also be running from the East Campus Parking Deck and the Intramural Fields, off College Station Road.

Georgia has averaged over 73,000 fans in attendance at the spring games during the Kirby Smart era. That figure excludes last year’s G-Day game, when capacity was reduced to 25 percent because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All G Day-related information is available, including tickets, parking and game day poliicies at the following address:

©2022 Cox Media Group