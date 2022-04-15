ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State Baseball's Game Friday Moved Up To 3 PM

gopack.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH – Due to forecasted weather for the rest of the series, NC State baseball's game...

gopack.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star 2024 recruit dishes on visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program appear to be on the brink of landing a big recruit in the 2023 class as G.G. Jackson nears an announcement.  But as for future recruiting classes, Davis and his staff have their eyes on a few other big prospects including Rockingham, North Carolina native Paul McNeil.  The 6-foot-6, 185-pound shooting guard has a total of six offers in his recruitment and is drawing significant interest from a handful of Atlantic Coast Conference programs like UNC, Clemson, Wake Forest and NC State among others. McNeil has been on UNC’s campus already and he talked about...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WECT

Former Whiteville High star Gore to make MLB debut

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Whiteville High School star MacKenzie Gore will make his major league debut for the San Diego Padres on Friday. April 15. San Diego manager Bob Melvin announced that the 23-year-old lefthander will start against the Atlanta Braves. The game begins at 9:40 p.m. Gore was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WFMY NEWS2

Leaky Black to play 5th year for UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Leaky Black will play a fifth year for the North Carolina Tar Heels. The UNC senior guard made the announcement Friday in video posted to social media. In the video, Black read a letter to his freshman self, detailing the highlights and challenging parts of his college basketball career.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WWD

Express Names Ohio State’s Stroud and Smith-Njigba as Ambassadors

Click here to read the full article. Express has found its first collegiate athlete ambassadors in Ohio State Buckeyes CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer began discussions with Ohio State’s dynamic duo this past winter season after Heisman Trophy finalist Stroud and Smith-Njigba were shopping at an Express store for an event.More from WWDKarlie Kloss Designs Elevated Essentials for ExpressMen's Fall 2022 Fashion Trend: Remixed KnitwearJared Leto, Rachel Zoe Attend Coachella's Neon Carnival “We wanted to outfit them and help them with wardrobe and that led to the initial call,” said Express executive vice president and chief marketing officer...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tigers need big weekend as ACC struggles continue

Clemson baseball and head coach Monte Lee have struggled greatly in ACC play with a big chance to turn things around this weekend against No.23 ranked Wake Forest. Clemson (20-12, 2-9 ACC) hasn’t had a poor season as they started the year 14-0; the problem is with their in-conference games and play of recent. Since ACC play opened over their last 18 games, the Tigers are 6-12 record, sporting a 2-9 record in-conference. This past weekend, Clemson dropped three straight games as they were swept on the road against Notre Dame. This was their fourth straight dropped series against an ACC opponent this season. Heading to No.23 Wake Forest for a three-game series this weekend, Lee and the Tigers will look to bounce back in a big way against a big-time opponent. Game one of the series will start today, April 15th, at 7 p.m. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at David F. Couch Ballpark. List What we learned from Clemson's spring game  
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Tar Heels’ Black opts to return for 5th year after NCAA run

North Carolina wing Leaky Black is returning for a fifth year available due to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing another boost to the Tar Heels after their improbable run to the NCAA championship game. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Black announced his decision to return Friday in a social-media video. The NCAA in...
NBA
WCBD Count on 2

Clemson downs #23 Wake Forest in game one

Courtesy of Clemson Athletics WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Tyler Corbitt’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lifted Clemson to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Wake Forest at David F. Couch Ballpark on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 21-12 overall and 3-9 in the ACC. The Demon […]
CLEMSON, SC

