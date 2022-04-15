Forecast: Sunny with evening coastal showers

We saw more showers work through the Ozarks yesterday and we’re not done with the moisture yet. This storm system continues to impact the region today as the upper-level low swings through. Showers will spin through the Ozarks throughout the day and with us being on the backside of the low, colder air takes over. Clouds hang tough as well with the gloomy views holding for our Hump Day.
Today will be the nicest day of the extended period by far! Daytime highs will soar into the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light throughout the day and conditions will remain dry with increasing clouds as we head into the evening and overnight.
Below-average temperatures have gripped the Chicago area for several days, and it doesn’t appear that they’ll be going anywhere any time soon, as another chilly day is on tap for Sunday. Fortunately for area residents, Sunday will at least provide plenty of sunshine, with mostly sunny skies expected...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Only a few locations will get a shower this evening, as a quick, weak disturbance moves from west to east across the NBC 15 area. It will cross Mobile Bay and exit Northwest Florida by 3am. Once that is past us, we pick up where we left off- dry and seasonable.
Warm & mainly dry to start the day today. We'll see increasing clouds through the day as a weak front moves through the state. The front may bring a shower for some this afternoon but most locations will remain dry. Look for lower humidity, sunshine, and cooler mornings for the rest of the week. Afternoons will remain warm in the 80s.
Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Milton Quality Bakery, a staple of the Milton community for more than 50 years, has closed its doors indefinitely after powerful storms damaged its roof Sunday night. Eric Michener, the bakery’s owner, said at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, strong storms rolled through Milton. Powerful winds ripped part of the bakery’s roof […]
An unseasonal nor'easter is expected to lead to "treacherous" travel conditions late Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Eight million people were under winter weather alerts from the Appalachians up through upstate New York, as well as parts of Vermont and Massachusetts. Upstate New York and far...
