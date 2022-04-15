Forecast: Sunny with evening coastal showers

We saw more showers work through the Ozarks yesterday and we’re not done with the moisture yet. This storm system continues to impact the region today as the upper-level low swings through. Showers will spin through the Ozarks throughout the day and with us being on the backside of the low, colder air takes over. Clouds hang tough as well with the gloomy views holding for our Hump Day.

