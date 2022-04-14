ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to binge: 5 sci-fi shows to watch after 'Severance'

Cover picture for the article“Severance” wrapped up its first season with a shocking...

Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Outer Range’: Cast, Release Date, How To Watch Josh Brolin’s ‘Outer Range’ Online

The untamable wilderness collides with an unfathomable mystery in the intriguing new Prime Video thriller Outer Range. Debuting Friday, April 15 on Amazon, the series follows Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher who discovers an incomprehensible mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Embroiled in a fight for his land and family, Royal is coping with the disappearance of a loved one as well as the arrival of a mysterious black void in his pasture. Also starring Lili Taylor, Imogen Poots, and Schitt’s Creek standout Noah Reid, the first two episodes debut Friday, April 15 on Prime Video, with two new installments premiering weekly on the streamer (more on that below).
KOLO TV Reno

Movie Minute: It’s going to be a ‘Fantastic’ weekend to watch movies and new TV shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are two new movies coming to theaters this weekend, plus pretty much every streaming platform has something new to offer. This holiday weekend, most families will likely be grabbing their wands and hopping on broomsticks to see Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in theaters. The third movie of the Fantastic Beasts franchise continues the story of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). Decades before Lord Voldemort became the most evil wizard to ever haunt the earth, there was another sorcerer, Gellert Grindlewald (Mads Mikkelsen), who tried to wage war on Muggles. Now its up to Dumbledore, Scamander, and their friends to stop him.
Decider.com

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu + More

It seems like mother nature has finally decided it’s springtime, yay! But with the warmer weather and flowering trees comes tons and tons of pollen. And we mean tons. So while you wait for that allergy medication to kick in, hide from the watery eyes and sneezes this weekend by staying indoors and watching some quality movies and shows on your favorite streaming platforms. And whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, you will have tons of options to choose from. Starting with the freshest options is always the way to go, so let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
BGR.com

Save money on Netflix, HBO Max, and more with one brilliant streaming trick

Like a lot of you, I find myself at the moment paying significantly more each month for the various streaming services I’m signed up for than I ever did for cable. At least $135 a month, in fact, which encompasses Netflix; Hulu with the live TV add-on option; YouTube Premium; HBO Max; Apple TV Plus; and Disney Plus. Luckily, for people like me, there’s a pretty simple and brilliant way to save money when you’re loaded up with streaming subscriptions like these.
epicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Makes Netflix History With The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds recently made Netflix history thanks to the success of his latest Netflix movie release, The Adam Project. Within the first three weeks of its release, the sci-fi film about a time-travelling fighter pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future, climbed into the the top 10 most popular English-language Netflix Original movies.
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (April 2022)

April starts Q2 strong with a lot of shows new to Netflix this month. Many movies, and a lot of continuations of ongoing series are going to be watchable on the streaming platform starting this month. Summer is still far away, but it’s never a reason not to enjoy a show or two. Here are some of the newest shows coming to Netflix this April 2022.
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix

The Netflix conveyor belt sometimes serves up a sci-fi gem. Find strange ideas, commentary on current issues and space for satire. Or simply settle in for the perfect popcorn movie that allows you to shut your brain off for a couple of hours. Scroll down for our favorite sci-fi movies...
IndieWire

All the Scripted Broadcast TV Shows Cancelled, Renewed, or on the Bubble (So Far)

Click here to read the full article. Updated on April 8, 2022 at 9:26 p.m. ET to reflect the Season 6 renewal of CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” April showers give way to May flowers, and April meetings among broadcast-television executives often give way to May renewals and cancellations of existing series. With so many shows currently sans such a decision, we’ll get plenty cancellation/renewal news this month as well. (More so the latter, networks are keen to keep the cancellations quiet for as long as possible ahead of May’s upfronts when broadcasters reveal their upcoming fall schedules as well as new shows.) IndieWire is...
Deadline

IMDb TV Streaming Service Rebrands As Amazon Freevee, Plans Launch In Germany And 70% More Originals

Click here to read the full article. IMDb TV, Amazon’s free, ad-supported video on demand streaming service, is rebranding to Amazon Freevee, beginning April 27. The rebranding had been in the works for awhile, with the idea for the new moniker to share the Amazon branding of its parent company. Originally launched as Freedive in January 2019, IMDb TV has grown dramatically, becoming an important pillar in Amazon’s larger push into video advertising. Over the last two years, IMDb TV has tripled monthly active users, fueled by increased distribution and foray into originals. Following a launch in the UK last September, Freevee...
purewow.com

﻿Lizzo's Must-Binge Reality Show ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’ Finally Gets It Right

It's no secret that the entertainment industry is a breeding ground for weight stigma. Reality competitions like The Biggest Loser, I Used to Be Fat and Dance Your Ass Off continue to reinforce the idea that plus-size people are defined by their weight and eager to finish their journey to Skinnyville. Meanwhile, other titles like Heavy and My 600-Lb Life expose the struggles of being dangerously obese. Even films and TV shows have made a habit of using plus-size people as sidekicks for comic relief (think Fat Amy from Pitch Perfect and Sookie from Gilmore Girls). But rarely do we ever see﻿ enough body positivity, particularly concerning full-figured women, on screen.
TheWrap

Higher Ground Boards Netflix’s ‘Leave the World Behind’

Higher Ground, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, has joined Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind,” the film adaptation to the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, the company announced on Thursday. Sam Esmail, the creator of “Mr. Robot,” will both write the...
SFGate

HBO Max Adds a Shuffle Button — but It’s Not Like the One on Netflix

In the mood to watch “South Park” or “Friends” — but you just want to see a random episode? HBO Max now has you covered. WarnerMedia’s HBO Max this week introduced a new “shuffle” button, a highly requested feature that gives users the option to play back a random episode of a curated selection of series on the platform.
