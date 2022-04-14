What to binge: 5 sci-fi shows to watch after 'Severance'

Click here to read the full article. IMDb TV, Amazon’s free, ad-supported video on demand streaming service, is rebranding to Amazon Freevee, beginning April 27. The rebranding had been in the works for awhile, with the idea for the new moniker to share the Amazon branding of its parent company.
Originally launched as Freedive in January 2019, IMDb TV has grown dramatically, becoming an important pillar in Amazon’s larger push into video advertising.
Over the last two years, IMDb TV has tripled monthly active users, fueled by increased distribution and foray into originals. Following a launch in the UK last September, Freevee...
