Honolulu, HI

Hawaiian Culture Clash Comedy Debuts at UH

By Jeremy Lee
KITV.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) -- The set to Akea Kahikina's comedy Ho'oilina is adorned with portraits of the playwright's great grandmother. "It's a love letter to our kupuna, it's a love letter to the things they've left behind for us. And the things we celebrate and carry on," Kahikina said. The...

