Dillian Whyte has hit back at his critics ahead of his heavyweight title clash against Tyson Fury at Wembley on Saturday, saying he won't be drawn into the Fury "mind games". Whyte did not appear at a press conference to launch the fight last month, opting to instead remain at his training camp in Portugal - a move that Fury said at the time was equivalent to "showing the white flag".

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO