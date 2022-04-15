ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville Herald

Georgia Southern visits Santa Clara after Podziemski's 30-point outing

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces the Georgia Southern Eagles after Brandin Podziemski scored 30 points in Santa Clara's 84-72 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles. Santa Clara finished 14-4 at home a season ago while going 21-12 overall. The Broncos shot...
Titusville Herald

San Francisco faces Cal Poly in non-conference action

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) at San Francisco Dons (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Cal Poly in non-conference play. San Francisco finished 24-10 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Dons shot 45.7% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season. Cal Poly...
