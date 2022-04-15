Read full article on original website
Related
Texas A&M's Big-Splash Signing Highlights Start of Early Signing Period
Bryce Lindsay plans to sign with the Aggies. Plus, top prospects Xavier Booker and Cody Williams declared their decisions.
Commanders midseason Grades: Offensive Line
It’s no secret the Commanders have tremendously missed their 2021 starting guards Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers. Andrew Norwell, Trai Turner and Saahdiq Charles are no doubt tired of hearing about it. I understand. Yet, if the unit’s play was better, the reminders of Scherff and Flowers would be much less frequent.
Rangers see state quarterfinal postponed
MOORHEAD—A high chance for blizzard-like conditions has forced the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team to be prepared for just about anything. That’s because their Class 9-Man State quarterfinal game set for tonight against Kittson County Central has been postponed to Friday at 5 p.m. in Moorhead. Last year, MI-B made the trip to Grand Rapids to take on Fertile-Beltrami. Snow covered the field from start to finish and created conditions that...
Rising travel, food costs straining college athletic budgets
College athletic programs are reacting to soaring inflation the same way as everyone else — they’re looking for ways big and small to save money. In the Power Five, home of college sports' biggest budgets and most considerable resources, schools are working with boosters and other partners to try to bridge the financial gap. Working down the line to smaller institutions, where budgets and resources are smaller, creativity is a must.
