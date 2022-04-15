China urges smaller banks to lower deposit rate ceiling by 10 bps - sources

* Gold may face resistance north of $2,000- analyst * China's economic activity slows in March * Platinum and Palladium rise over 3% * Silver hit its highest in over a month (Updates prices) By Seher Dareen April 18 (Reuters) - Gold rose more than 1% to a one-month high just shy of the $2,000 an ounce level on Monday as concerns around the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflationary pressures increased safe-haven bids for the precious metal. Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,987.43 per ounce by 12:41 p.m. ET (1641 GMT), after earlier hitting its highest since March 11 at $1,998.10. U.S. gold futures gained 1% to $1,994.00. "The little step-up in tension due the Russia-Ukraine war with inflationary pressures across the board boosts safe-haven demand for gold," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures. Gold advanced despite a jump in benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to the highest since December 2018, and a strong dollar, which usually dulls appetite for gold among overseas buyers. Concerns over the economic hit from COVID-led restrictions in China also supported the metal, Meger said. Although concerns of soaring inflation boost gold's safe-haven appeal, interest rate hikes to temper higher prices could hurt demand for the metal because of the higher opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers are expected to accelerate their pace of policy tightening when they next meet in May. "From a technical perspective, spot gold may face little resistance once it goes north of $2,000... However, gold's ability to keep its head above $2,000 may be strained once real yields break into positive territory," Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity, said. Spot silver rose 1.1% to $25.97 per ounce, having earlier hit its highest in more than a month at $26.21. Platinum gained 2.6% to $1,015.93, its highest since March 25, while palladium was up 3.8% to $2,458.25. "The epitome of concerns for palladium and platinum is about supply disruptions due to the war," High Ridge's Meger said. (Reporting by Seher Dareen, Ashitha Shivprasad and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Barbara Lewis)
