Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Postpone boating plans or stay in safe harbor during the advisory period. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM TUESDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 PM this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 6 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Strong winds will create dangerous boating conditions on area lakes during the advisory period with waves 1- 3 feet possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind speeds will be strongest through this morning with gusts 50 to 55 mph expected especially near Laughlin and Bullhead City.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 29 DAYS AGO