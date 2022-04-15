Celebrate National Park Week at Springfield Armory
By Pam Mastriano, The Republican
MassLive.com
3 days ago
Springfield - Celebrate National Park Week with Springfield Armory National Historic Site. Bring your family to visit during National Park Week as they celebrate the service men and women, and their network of parks with fun, family activities, and more. Be sure to pick up your free interagency federal recreation land...
(STACKER) — Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Thunderbirds hosted their 3rd annual Pucks N’ Paws night at the MassMutual Center April 16 where dogs and cats were allowed to join their human friends in the arena. The annual one-night event is a fundraiser for the Foundation of TJO Animals in Springfield....
On Monday, Massachusetts is celebrating Patriots’ Day in commemoration of the 247th anniversary of the opening battles of the American Revolutionary War at Lexington and Concord. Patriots’ Day isn’t only celebrated in Massachusetts. Connecticut, Maine and Wisconsin also recognize the commemorative holiday. Anyone interested in what events...
(Greenfield) The Iowa Aviation Museum at Greenfield, Iowa, announces Nicholas Turner and Connie Younger are the 2022 inductees into the Hall of Fame. Nicholas A. Turner was born in 1978 to Larry and Judy Turner. He grew up in Elliott working in the family business, Turner Copter Services Inc., which was started by his father, a Marine helicopter pilot, upon his return from service in Vietnam. It provided crop-spraying and heavy-lift services. Nick joined the Marines in 2001 and trained in the TH-57B/C Sea Ranger and the CH-53D Sea Stallion. In 2006, Nick provided support for President George Bush’s visit to India. Later, he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as a Flight Line Officer in Charge. In 2009, Nick again deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom as a Weapons Technical Instructor and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan as Airborne Mission Commander. In September 2009, Nick was selected to join the Presidential Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) at Marine Corps Air Facility, Quantico VA. During his four-year assignment, he participated in missions carrying the president and vice-president and became a White House Helicopter Aircraft Commander, and later was selected as one of twelve White House Liaison Officers. This position was created to facilitate POTUS transport to and from events where ground transportation may be deemed unsafe or impractical. During his tenure, Nick planned six overseas trips and over twenty trips across the United States for President Obama. After that assignment ended, Nick held various training and command positions including 2nd Marine Division Air Officer, supervising training and equipment requirements for three regiments and ten battalions of the Joint Terminal Air Controller (JTAC). Lieutenant Colonel Turner retired from active duty in 2021 with over 20 years of service and numerous medals and commendations. He lives with his family in Rhodes, Iowa, and is Subject Matter Expert and Event Controller for the Air National Guard in Des Moines.
HUNTINGTON — Local officials and former race champions took to the water earlier this month to promote the Westfield River Wildwater Races. Less than a week remains before the annual canoe and kayak competition, which supporters said is one of the longest-running wildwater races in the country, having been run since the 1950s.
A line of cars wound around the Springfield Rescue Mission Saturday afternoon, all waiting for Easter Dinner to go with a candy and toy-filled Easter basket for all who ask. The same for the line of people at the front door of the mission at 10 Mill St. Walk-ups they call them. They are people who don’t have transportation or live close enough to walk to the mission. The food is for everyone, according to executive director Kevin Ramsdell.
For some, it is the joy that comes from creating something handmade for someone special. For others, it is the friendship guided by a common interest in their craft. The thread that unites members of this group is an appreciation for quilting. The Pioneer Valley Quilters Guild is busy stitching...
