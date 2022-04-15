ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

NFL Draft 2022: Giants get top offensive lineman; Jets nab ‘the best player’; Eagles double down on offense in latest 1st-round mock

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 NFL Draft is shaping up to be all about three teams: the New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. Both the Giants and Jets will have a pair of top-10 picks. The Eagles will have a pair in the top 20 following their blockbuster pre-draft trade with...

www.nj.com

