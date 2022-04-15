Star Spangled Salute-The Power Of The Horse

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Marine Veteran Paul Worley. Paul has been a regular at the San Juan Capistrano Riding Center for a year, bonding with his horse Huckleberry. He’s one of hundreds of veterans the equine...
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Visiting info: Tuesday to Saturday: self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It was almost unheard of, in the early 1800s, for a woman to buy or own property of her own. But Mary Pickersgill, a flagmaker and seamstress, bought a Baltimore home in 1820 with her earnings. Best known for creating the first version of the American flag—with 15 stripes and 15 stars, representing the 15 states of the union—Pickersgill was incredibly successful, and her creativity and entrepreneurial nature would give the country its most recognizable symbol.
Her home has since been turned into a museum, and visitors can embark on self-guided tours of the well-preserved rooms and artifacts. Among the many things and people you’ll learn about at the museum is Grace Wisher, the often-overlooked Black indentured servant who helped Pickersgill with the creation of the Star-Spangled Banner.
(Greenfield) The Iowa Aviation Museum at Greenfield, Iowa, announces Nicholas Turner and Connie Younger are the 2022 inductees into the Hall of Fame. Nicholas A. Turner was born in 1978 to Larry and Judy Turner. He grew up in Elliott working in the family business, Turner Copter Services Inc., which was started by his father, a Marine helicopter pilot, upon his return from service in Vietnam. It provided crop-spraying and heavy-lift services. Nick joined the Marines in 2001 and trained in the TH-57B/C Sea Ranger and the CH-53D Sea Stallion. In 2006, Nick provided support for President George Bush’s visit to India. Later, he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as a Flight Line Officer in Charge. In 2009, Nick again deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom as a Weapons Technical Instructor and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan as Airborne Mission Commander. In September 2009, Nick was selected to join the Presidential Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) at Marine Corps Air Facility, Quantico VA. During his four-year assignment, he participated in missions carrying the president and vice-president and became a White House Helicopter Aircraft Commander, and later was selected as one of twelve White House Liaison Officers. This position was created to facilitate POTUS transport to and from events where ground transportation may be deemed unsafe or impractical. During his tenure, Nick planned six overseas trips and over twenty trips across the United States for President Obama. After that assignment ended, Nick held various training and command positions including 2nd Marine Division Air Officer, supervising training and equipment requirements for three regiments and ten battalions of the Joint Terminal Air Controller (JTAC). Lieutenant Colonel Turner retired from active duty in 2021 with over 20 years of service and numerous medals and commendations. He lives with his family in Rhodes, Iowa, and is Subject Matter Expert and Event Controller for the Air National Guard in Des Moines.
