Stray showers to move in throughout the morning

ORLANDO, Fla. — A weak front will move into Central Florida this morning, sparking a few light showers.

Where we’re not seeing showers, it will be warm and muggy, with morning temps in the 70s.

There will also be patchy fog in some areas.

Through the day, it will be hot and muggy with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Temperatures will be slightly cooler near the coast.

A few isolated downpours will be possible this afternoon, but coverage will be limited.

This weekend, the warmth continues.

Saturday will be mainly dry.

On Sunday evening, there will be an increased chance of rain and storms.

