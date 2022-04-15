ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Give us a modern transit center in Clearwater | Letters

 3 days ago
A rendering of the intermodal transit station proposed for the corner of Court Street and Myrtle Avenue. The facility would replace the aging bus station on Park Street. [ Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority ]

A vote for modern transit

Tampa Bay mayors say transportation key to climate change plans | April 6

As a Clearwater resident and regular rider on Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority buses, I strongly support PSTA’s efforts to seek federal money to replace the outdated Park Street Terminal with a new multi-modal transit center. It would be a smart investment of $20 million in public money, and the community deserves a modern transit system.

Public transportation is critical to meeting the needs of residents, commuters and tourists in urban areas, including Tampa Bay. The Park Street Terminal is a relic from an earlier era and does not meet basic standards for PSTA or its riders. It is not big enough to handle larger modern buses or electric buses that are essential to our future. It is not accommodating to riders with disabilities. Even basics such as restrooms are not what taxpayers expect in a modern public facility.

From the Imagine Clearwater project along the waterfront to plans for a new city hall and downtown redevelopment, the city’s future is bright. A modern PSTA transit center is an essential part of that future, and it would benefit the entire region. I can’t imagine a smarter investment in public transportation by the federal government than this one.

Gloria Lepik-Corrigan, Clearwater

We are all Americans

Americans have lost the willingness and the ability to share a common national identity | Column, April 11

Leonard Pitts brought up several good points in his column, but one thing seemed to be overlooked. The value of assimilation. Our country’s focus on diversity seems to have taken away allegiance to our homeland, America. One only needs to read the requirements of citizenship in this country to understand what we might be lacking.

Mike Atkinson, Tampa

Not real issues

LGBTQ groups sue over Florida’s so-called ‘don’t say gay’ bill | March 31

I’m a 67-year-old female retiree. I have never had an abortion, but I know people who have. I have worked as an election judge and as a paraprofessional in an elementary school. During all my years working in these positions, I have never seen voter fraud or sexual orientation discussed with young children. These are not real issues. Why are we dividing our country over them?

Cheryl Kormanik, Weeki Wachee

Bad ‘influencers’

2 men charged after ‘takeover’ of Florida beach town | April 8

Social media influencers is the phrase that sticks in my mind after reading about a beach town in the Panhandle being “taking over” by a mob of young people from Alabama in March. It makes me more than a little afraid for our future if “social media influencers” are going to be the new trend causing economic havoc and social disruption at the drop of a hat.

Robert Davis, St. Petersburg

