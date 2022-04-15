Byron Man Crashes Into Parked Semi-truck In Owatonna
Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - A Byron man was hurt in a crash Thursday involving a semi-truck. It happened around 9:00...y105fm.com
Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - A Byron man was hurt in a crash Thursday involving a semi-truck. It happened around 9:00...y105fm.com
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://y105fm.com
Comments / 0