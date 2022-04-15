ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

On the area arts and cultural scene

By ROBIN MILLER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts has an open call for artwork for its State of the Art: Record Zine Project. Prospective artists are asked to visit the museum's exhibit, "State of the Art: Record" and take in the way each artist creates, responds, or...

KHQ Right Now

Dreamworks exhibit comes to the Northwest Museum of Art and Culture!

The MAC has a Dreamworks exhibit opening on March 27, featuring never-before-seen concept art, film clips, models, and more! With family classics like Shrek, Madagascar, Rise of the Guardians, and Kung Fu Panda, it will showcase a whole new side of the creation process behind these favored films.
MUSEUMS
Fulton County commits $1M for arts and culture grant program

On March 18, Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts and Commissioner Marvin Arrignton Jr. announced committing an additional $1 million for the art services grant program. “It’s very big, especially coming out of COVID,” Arrington said to rolling out. We’ve had a lot of artists and art organizations that didn’t do well, they weren’t able to open their doors and weren’t able to perform. Adding this additional $1 million will allow us to touch more people, artists and arts organizations to make sure that they have the funds that they need to survive and to continue to provide arts. Fulton County has led arts for the last 40 years in the southeast, and we want to continue to lead for the next 40 years.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
‘Our Towns’ art show catches ‘memorable’ glimpses of Shoreline scenes

DEEP RIVER — A mimosa party and dance performance will celebrate “Our Towns,” the River Valley Artists exhibit at the SOMA Gallery March 27 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. From a Chester front porch to the Connecticut River at nightfall in Essex to Pratt Cove in Deep River in summer and winter, “Our Towns” catches “memorable” glimpses of numerous scenes in Chester, Essex and Deep River, according to a news release.
DEEP RIVER, CT
Opinion: Arts and culture are leading Portland’s revival

Rubio, a Portland city commissioner, serves as the city’s arts and culture commissioner. Mapps, a Portland city commissioner, serves as the city’s liaison to Travel Portland and the Portland Film Office. Both joined the Portland City Council in 2021. Over the past few months, we’ve had the privilege...
PORTLAND, OR

