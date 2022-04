“Better Call Saul” is back for the last time, with a season 6 premiere kicking off the show’s farewell season on Monday, April 18 (4/18/2022). It’s been two years since the “Breaking Bad” spinoff aired a new episode, due to production delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as star Bob Odenkirk’s health issues last summer. The final season will have 13 episodes, and will be paused for a summer break in May, resume in July and air its series finale on August 15.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO