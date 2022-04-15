Musical Theatre Club at LSU to perform free "Singeaux" musical revue on April 22

(RIDGEWOOD, NJ) -- Art of Motion Dance Theatre presents a special night on Sunday, April 3 at the HeART in Motion Studio in Ridgewood. The event features a staged theatrical reading of A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters" starring Sally Ann Tumas-Skoric and Stephen Innocenzi. The program will open with a prelude of music, live vocals featuring Wendy Lane Bailey, and a special dance performance by Janette Dishuk (AOMDT) with guest ballroom partner Arsen Sargsyan. The evening, which runs from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, will include refreshments, small plates of charcuterie & chocolate, raffle prizes, and post-performance talk back with the actors.
