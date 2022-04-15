ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Music listings: April 15-21

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
Alejandra Guzman & Paulina Rubio: 8 p.m.; April 15; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. in Orlando; $50.50-$108.50

All City Day: Miami with Lemon City Trio — Electric Kif — Rick Moon and ft. DJ KUMI: 7 p.m.; April 16; Tuffy’s Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave. in Sanford; $15

Ancient Sun: 12 p.m.; April 16; Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

April Live Latin Music Lineup at Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar: 6:30 p.m.; April 15; Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, 9101 International Drive in Orlando; $5; 407-226-1600; cubalibrerestaurant.com

Archetypes Collide and The Amity Affliction and The Seafloor Cinema: 6 p.m.; April 15; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Beemo: 11 a.m.; April 16; SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Benjamin Neil: 5 p.m.; April 17; Splitsville Luxury Lanes, 1494 E. Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista; bandsintown.com

Bill Mays: Pianist Bill Mays’ career as a professional musician spans the last 60 years and includes a multitude of musical endeavors. 8 p.m.; April 15; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave. in Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com

Billy DiNapoli: 8 p.m.; April 16; Oasis On the River, 4380 Carraway Place in Sanford; bandsintown.com

Boyz II Men: Boyz II Men will be performing all of their Iconic hits at Bayside Stadium. Get your tickets now. 7 p.m.; April 16; Bayside Stadium, 5677 Sea World Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Brian Smalley: A Florida guitar picker with 10 crafty fingers, a variety of musical styles and multiple personalities. 8 p.m.; April 16; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave. in Winter Park; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com

Caitlyn Smith: 9 p.m.; April 16; Tuffy’s Bottle Shop / Lounge, 200 Myrtle Ave. in Sanford; bandsintown.com

Chamber Winds Concert: Students from the UCF Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band perform works for chamber wind ensembles. 7 p.m.; April 21; UCF Music Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd. in Orlando; Free; 407-823-1500; orlandoatplay.com

City Pub — Downtown Orlando: 6:30 p.m.; April 20; City Pub, 861 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Delta Sleep, Gender Roles and It Looks Sad.: 7 p.m.; April 16; HENAO Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

DJ Xclusive City: 11 a.m.; April 16; Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery, 13 S. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Don Felder: 7 p.m.; April 17-18; Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

DreadsGT: 6 p.m.; April 21; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Dubbest: 8:30 p.m.; April 15; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave. in Sanford; $10

Ella and The Bossa Beat: 8 p.m.; April 15; Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal, 5601 Universal Blvd. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Florida Groves 2022: 1 p.m.; April 16; Central Florida Fair, 4603 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Florida Groves Festival: Join us for the first Florida Groves Festival, highlighting music, art and cannabis. 1 p.m.; April 16; Orlando amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando; $30-$150; 954-294-4915; floridagrovesfest.com

Flosstradamus: 9 p.m.; April 16; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

A Tribute To Foreigner and Journey: 8 p.m.; April 15; Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive in Orlando

The Freecoasters: The Freecoasters hit the stage at Will’s Pub in Orlando, joined by our good friends Florida Man. 8 p.m.; April 19; Will’s Pub, 1040 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Hayden Coffman: 7 p.m.; April 16; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Hope for the Holidays: 7 p.m.; April 16; Silver Spurs Arena, 1875 Silver Spur Lane in Kissimmee; bandsintown.com

In-Between Series: The In-Between Series is the Downtown Arts District’s monthly music series featuring musicians who perform a range of classical to experimental music. 7:30 p.m.; April 18; 39 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; $5; orlandoatplay.com

Ishay Ribo: 8:30 p.m.; April 18; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando

UCF Jazz Ensemble II Concert: 8 p.m.; April 19; UCF Music Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd. in Orlando; free; 407-823-1500; orlandoatplay.com

Jazzy Soto & Co: 10 p.m.; April 16; Lil’ Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; free

JBUD.: This showcase is presented by Afton Shows and will feature artists who are local to the Orlando area. 6:30 p.m.; April 21; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

JigJam: 7:30 p.m.; April 15-21; Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 Buena Vista Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Jim Jones: 10 p.m.; April 16; Tier Nightclub, 20 E. Central Blvd. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

John Mazz Live: Pure acoustic guitar/vocals. 6 p.m.; April 16; Swirlery, 1508 E. Michigan St. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Jordan Foley: 6 p.m.; April 17; Eden Bar, 1300 S. Orlando Ave. in Maitland; bandsintown.com

Jose Ramirez: At 33 years old, Jose Ramirez is currently Latin America’s most popular blues star and has played with some of the biggest names in the blues industry. 9 p.m.; April 15; Tuffy’s Bottle Shop / Lounge, 200 Myrtle Ave. in Sanford; bandsintown.com

Journey: Freedom Tour 2022 with very special guest Toto: 7:30 p.m.; April 21; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. in Orlando; $50-$399

Lauren Carder Fox: 6 p.m.; April 15; FishBones, 7005 County Road 46A in Lake Mary; bandsintown.com

Layla Brisbois: 6 p.m.; April 20; The Attic Door, 28 W. Plant St. in Winter Garden; bandsintown.com

Leisure Chief: Doors at 8 p.m. show at 9 p.m. $12/advance ,$15/ day of; April 15; Will’s Pub, 1040 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Live Hart: 7 p.m.; April 15; The Celeste Hotel, Orlando, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, 4105 N Alafaya Trail; Orlando; bandsintown.com

Maelo Ruiz: 9 p.m.; April 15; Mango’s Tropical Cafe, 8126 International Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Max Overdrive: Phaserland, Moondragn and Max Overdrive 1986 in Orlando at Will’s Pub 8 p.m.; April 16; Will’s Pub, 1040 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Media Control and WAR: 7 p.m.; April 18; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Nikki Nair: 4:30 p.m.; April 20; Swirlery, 1508 E. Michigan St. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Octopoulpe: 8 p.m.; April 20; Will’s Pub, 1040 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Pablo Aragona Quintet: 8 p.m.; April 16; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave. in Sanford; $10

Rick Krasowski Music: 6:30 p.m.; April 16; City Pub, 861 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.co m

Robert S. Bradley: 6:45 p.m.; April 18; Disney Springs, 1486 Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista; bandsintown.com

Saba — The Back Home Tour: 8 p.m.; April 19; Celine, 22 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; $26

Sage Armstrong: 10 p.m.; April 16; Elixir, 9 W. Washington St. in Orlando

Sick Hot: 7 p.m.; April 16; The Haven Lounge, 6700 Aloma Ave. in Winter Park; bandsintown.com

Slow Crush: 7 p.m.; April 18; HENAO Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Soda ‘Starlight’ Tour 2022: Soda makes her way to Central Florida’s one and only GILT. 10 p.m.; April 21; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Solardo: 10 p.m.; April 15; Celine, 22 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Solo: 6 p.m.; April 16; Crooked Can Brewing Company, 426 W. Plant St. in Winter Garden; bandsintown.com

Soul Taxi: Soul Taxi is a Funky Reggae Soul group based on the east coast of Florida. Composed of members who love to surf, travel and share a positive message. 7 p.m.; April 16; Celery City Craft Beer Garden, 114 S. Palmetto Ave. in Sanford; bandsintown.com

Spotlight Cabaret Series featuring Professional Performer: This unique form of entertainment showcases a different professional singer each month up front in the beautiful lobby bar. 7:30 p.m.; April 20; The Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave. Suite C in Winter Park; $10-$20; orlandoatplay.com

Thursday Night Hang: Featuring Chris Cortez, Walt Hubbard, Doug Mathews and Ed Krout and special guests. The group plays a concert set, which is followed by a jazz jam session. 8 p.m.; April 21; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave. in Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com

Todrick Hall: 8 p.m.; April 16; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. in Orlando; $27.50-$57.50

Tommy Treadway: Paisan’s, North Village 4:30 p.m.; April 17-19; Orange Lake Resort, 14201 E. Orange Lake Blvd. in Kissimmee; bandsintown.com

Tuesday Again: 8 p.m.; April 16; Bynx Orlando, 420 E. Church St. #118 in Orlando; bandsintown.com

UCF Choir Concert: The UCF Chamber Singers, SoAl and TeBa choruses and the University Singers, along with the new UCF Community Choir and Children’s Choir, sing songs of unity, joy and friendship. 7:30 p.m.; April 15; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; $10-$20; 407-823-1500; arts.cah.ucf.edu

UCF National Choir Festival: Artistic journeys start with education. 7:30 p.m.; April 16; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; $10-$20; 407-823-1500; arts.cah.ucf.edu

Ukulele Club: Bring your uke for intermediate to advanced group play. 5 p.m.; April 19; Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Valentina Felce’s Dolls — Part 2: 6 p.m.; April 15; Lil’ Indies, 1036 N Mills Ave. in Orlando; free

Villains and Virtues live with Mason Pace: Come see Villains and Virtues Live with Mason Pace. 7:30 p.m.; April 16; The Haven Lounge, 6700 Aloma Ave. in Winter Park; bandsintown.com

Wet Nurse: 8 p.m.; April 21; HENAO Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Will Quinlan: Laundry Sessions, the free early evening weekend live-music series on Wills’s back patio by the Dirty Laundry Bar, returns for April. 7 p.m.; April 15; Dirty Laundry, 1036 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Woodwind Chamber Ensembles: This concert features UCF’s student chamber groups from the woodwind area, including the oboe trio, woodwind quintet, bassoon ensemble, flute choir, saxophone ensemble and clarinet choir. 8 p.m.; April 15; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; $10-$20; 407-823-1500; arts.cah.ucf.edu

ZETA with The Pauses, E-Turn and Strange Attractor: 7:30 p.m.; April 17; Will’s Pub, 1040 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; $12

