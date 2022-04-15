Etc. listings: April 15-21

COMEDY

Comedy at the Kingdom: Special dinner packages are available and tickets are available at the door. 7 p.m.; April 21; Bronze Kingdom, 6464 International Drive in Orlando; $20; orlandoatplay.com

Stand Up: A New Comedy Series: We could all use a good laugh this year and Theater West End is just the place to let loose. 8 p.m.; April 16; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave. in Sanford; $18-$22; theaterwestend.com

FOOD

Easter Brunch at American Kitchen Bar & Grill: B Resort & Spa will be hosting a brunch every ‘bunny’ will enjoy this Easter Sunday. 12 p.m.; April 17; B Resort & Spa, 1905 Hotel Plaza Blvd. in Lake Buena Vista; $18-$55; 954-716-7614; bhotelsandresorts.com

Quarterly Chamber Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.; April 20; USTA National Campus in Orlando; $35-$40; eocc.chambermaster.com

Singing your dreams: The best music dinner show in Orlando. Great time with your family with good food and all the American classic songs you love. 6 p.m.; April 15; Dezerland park, 5250 International Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Winter Haven Sunday Brunch Tour: Eat, drink and discover mimosas, waffles, citrus ales and more. Explore downtown Winter Haven and it’s charming restaurants. 11:30 a.m.; April 17; Downtown Winter Haven, 220 Ave A W. in Winter Garden; $45-$95; winterhavenfoodtours.com

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

Hop To It: Mark your calendar for the Hop To It holiday event from 9 a.m.-noon. Egg hunt begins at 10 a.m.; April 16; Maitland Community Park, 1400 Mayo Ave. in Maitland; free; 407-539-6223

Student Directed One Acts Festival: Valencia College Theatre’s annual collection of short one-act plays custom written for our Valencia directing students. 7:30 p.m.; April 15; Valencia College Black Box Theater — East Campus, 701 North Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando; 407-582-2900; orlandoatplay.com

Taco and Margarita Festival: Camping World Stadium is excited to announce its first Orlando Tacos and Margaritas Festival where it will shell out tons of tantalizing tacos and myriad flavors of margaritas to festival-goers. 12 p.m.; April 16; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place in Orlando; $12; campingworldstadium.com

FUNDRAISERS

Autism Society of Greater Orlando 2022 Autism Walk and Family Fun Day: Join families from all over for a fun-filled event that will be sure to create lasting memories. 8 a.m.; April 16; Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive in Orlando; $10-$20; 407-855-0235; asgo.org

Fins Up Bunny Hop 5K Fun Run & Walk: Hop on over in the morning to enjoy a fun fitness run and walk that will put a spring in your step at Margaritaville Resort Orlando. Awards will be given to the top three competitors. 8:30 a.m.; April 16; Margaritaville Resort Orlando, 8000 Fins Up Circle in Kissimmee; $10; 855-995-9099

LITERARY ARTS

Cooper Book Club: The Cooper Book Club takes place on the third Tuesday of each month. 5 p.m.; April 19; Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont; mylakelibrary.evanced.info .

D&D at the Library: Come join us at the library for high adventure as we play 5th edition Dungeons & Dragons. The party is currently level 4. 4:30 p.m.; April 21; Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont; 352-253-6180; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

FAMILY

Easter Eggstravaganza : For children ages 3-12 years of age. Includes egg hunt, games, crafts, vendors, food trucks and a bounce house. 1 1 a.m.; April 16; St. Cloud Civic Center, 3001 17th St. in St. Cloud; 407-957-7300; stcloud.org

Easter egg hunt: Show up to any one of our three campuses to experience a fun morning complete with an activity zone, cook-out and back-to-back Easter Egg Hunts every half-hour. 10 a.m.; April 16; Faith Assembly, 9307 Curry Ford Road in Orlando; free; 407-275-8790; faithassembly.org

KIDS

Kid’s Club: 3 p.m.; April 20; Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks in Clermont; 352-253-6180; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Kids Night at Chick Fil A Mount Dora: 5 p.m.; April 18; Highway 441 in Mount Dora; 352-385-0046; fun4lakekids.com

Kids Workshop at Once Upon a Creation: 10 a.m.; April 21; 4300 South Highway 27, Suite 207 in Clermont; 954-258-6665; fun4lakekids.com

Library and Me Storytime at Cooper Memorial Library: Join Miss Jessica, Miss Ivanna and Miss Becca in the Story Garden for an all-ages storytime full of music, movement and fun. 11 a.m.; April 19; Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont; 352-536-2275, 352-253-6180; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Saturday Kids Club at Studio Art Farm — Preschool : 10 a.m.; April 16; 120 E. 4th Ave. in Mount Dora; 407-376-2228; fun4lakekids.com

Storytime & Craft: 11 a.m.; April 19; Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks in Clermont; 352-253-6180; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Storytime at Sunshine Book Co: 11 a.m.; April 20; 647 Lake Ave. in Clermont; 352-404-6077; fun4lakekids.com

Toddler Storytime at Once Upon a Creation: 10 a.m.; April 20; 4300 S. Highway 27, Suite 207 in Clermont; 954-258-6665; fun4lakekids.co m

Toddler Time at Sky Zone Clermont: 9 a.m.; April 19, 21; 2510 S. Highway. 27 in Clermont; 352-404-4134; fun4lakekids.com

Toddler Time at the Barn in Clermont: 10 a.m.; April 18; 10639 Toad Road in Clermont; 407-702-8332; fun4lakekids.com