Orlando, FL

Theater & Dance listings: April 15-21

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 1 day ago

THEATER

Bare Bard: Henry IV, Part 2: 7:30 p.m.; April 15-17, 20-21; Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St. in Orlando; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.secure.force.com

The Diary of Anne Frank: Florida Southern College Department of Theatre Arts & Dance presents “The Diary of Anne Frank” dramatized by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett. April 15-17; Buckner Theatre, 1085 Johnson Ave. in Lakeland; $9-$18; flsouthern.edu

Jonny & the Puppets: Join Jonny & the Puppets for storytime fun. Hear great stories, watch puppet shows, sing songs, do zany dances and more. 10 a.m.; April 20; Astor County Library, 54905 Alco Road in Astor; 352-253-6180; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Next to Normal: In this musical set in suburbia, Diana is a busy wife and mom: packing lunches, enforcing curfew and scurrying to appointments. It’s just another day for her typical American family. 7:30 p.m.; April 15; 1000 Holt Ave. in Winter Park; orlandoatplay.com

Project Spotlight presents ‘As It’s Written’: Project Spotlight is producing a new work by theatre student Caroline Hull. 8 p.m.; April 16; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; $15-$30; 407-823-1500; arts.cah.ucf.edu

Ragtime: The Musical: Young, beautiful, passionate and scandalous–America in the time of ragtime. 7:30 p.m.; April 15-17, 21; Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave. in DeLand; $26-$31; 386-736-1500 Option 1; athensdeland.com

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!”: ME Performing Arts, in partnership with The Orlando Artist Guild, presents: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” 8 p.m.; April 15-16; ME Theatre, 1300 LaQuinta Drive in Orlando; $25; 844-633-2623; marshallellisdanceschool.com

Shrek the Musical: A grumpy green ogre and fairytale favorites are thrown into a jam-packed hilarious musical adventure. 7 p.m.; April 15-16; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; $15-$60; 407-823-1500; arts.cah.ucf.edu

Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On: The marvelous Wonderettes are back for their Springfield High 20th reunion bash. 2 p.m.; April 15-16; The Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Suite C, in Winter Park; $22-$46; 407-645-0145; app.arts-people.com

Winter Park High School Choral Department’s Night on Broadway — The Music Man: For the past 22 years, Night On Broadway has been a highlight of the artistic year for Winter Park High School and the community. 7:30 p.m.; April 21; Winter Park High School, Ann Derflinger Auditorium, 2100 Summerfield Road in Winter Park; $15-$22; 321-663-1186; facebook.com

DANCE

April Live Latin Music Lineup at Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar: 6:30 p.m.; April 15; Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, 9101 International Drive in Orlando; $5; 407-226-1600; cubalibrerestaurant.com

Line Dancing Class: April 20; Donnelly Park Building, Deck, Pad - 530 N. Donnelly St. in Mount Dora; ci.mount-dora.fl.us

