Art listings: April 15-21

Artey Cafe con la Curadora: From Chaos to Order: Greek Geometric Art from the Sol Rabin Collection: Join Rollins Museum of Art Curator, Gisela Carbonell, for exhibition tours in Spanish. 6 p.m.; April 19; Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave. in Winter Park; free; freerollins.edu .

Chinese Blue and White Porcelain Vignette: Chinese blue and white porcelain was among many Asian sources of inspiration for European and American artists and designers in the 19th and early 20th centuries. 4 p.m.; April 15; The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave. in Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311; freemorsemuseum.org

Creative Clash: Artists armed with black markers race against the clock to create large-format artwork. 5 p.m.; April 16; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; free; 407-823-1500; arts.cah.ucf.edu

Director’s Choice IX: This exhibition features the recent work of artists from Crealdé's diverse faculty, including artists long associated with the school as well as new additions. 9 a.m.; April 15-16, April 18-21; Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Boulevard; Winter Park; free; freeorlandoatplay.com

The Stebbins Collection: A Gift for the Morse Museum: The exhibit introduces to the public a previously held private collection of 70 works of art by 53 artists. 1 p.m.; April 17; The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave. in Winter Park; $1-$6; 407-645-5311; freemorsemuseum.org

Watercolors from Louis Comfort Tiffany’s “Little Arcadia”: Louis Comfort Tiffany employed many designers, but only a handful of these individuals were selected to work in the enamel department. 9:30 a.m.; April 15-17, 19- 21; The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave. in Winter Park; $0-$6; 407-645-5311; freemorsemuseum.org

Free Friday Nights at the Morse: The Morse resumes its extended hours on Friday nights with free admission. 4 p.m.; April 15; The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave. in Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311; freemorsemuseum.org

From Chaos to Order: Greek Geometric Art from the Sol Rabin Collection: This pioneering exhibition includes 57 objects drawn from The Sol Rabin Collection, considered the most important Geometric Greek collection in private hands. 10 a.m.; April 15; Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Avenue-2765 in Winter Park; free; freeorlandoatplay.com

Graphic Design and Experimental Animation Showcase: A pop-up event showcasing the work from graduating seniors in the emerging media programs. 7:30 p.m.; April 16; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; free; 407-823-1500; arts.cah.ucf.edu

Into Light Project, Florida Exhibit Opening: Presented in partnership with the Orange County Drug-free Coalition and the national nonprofit Into Light Project, this powerful special exhibition presents original portraits. 10 a.m.; April 15; Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd. in Orlando; $0-$8; 407-836-7046; 10828.blackbaudhosting.com

“‘The Artist is a Telescope’ Charles Herbert Moore and the American Pre-Raphaelites”: Lecture by Virginia M. G. Anderson, curator of American Art and department head of American Painting and Sculpture and Decorative Arts at the Baltimore Museum of Art. 2:30 p.m.; April 20; The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave. in Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311; freeorlandoatplay.com .

Legends of the Saints: This exhibition started with the question: When it comes to those not included in the books of the Bible, where did the stories come from? 12 p.m.; April 16-17; Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave. 2765 in Winter Park; free; freeorlandoatplay.com

Mount Dora Art in the Alley/Art Stroll: 6 p.m.; April 21; 138 E.Fifth Ave. in Mount Dora; freeorlandoatplay.com

Revelation Renaissance Exhibition: 6 p.m.; April 21; 39 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; $4; freeorlandoatplay.com

UCF Celebrates the Arts exhibitions: Throughout UCF Celebrates the Arts, various exhibitions will be available in the lobby and open spaces of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. 5 p.m.; April 15-16; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; free; 407-823-1500; arts.cah.ucf.edu

Opening Reception: Spring 2022 BFA Exhibition II: 5 p.m.; April 21; UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive in Orlando; free; gallery.cah.ucf.edu

Spring 2022 BFA Exhibition II: S enior undergraduate students majoring in experimental animation share their research and artistic practice. 5 p.m.; April 21; UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive in Orlando; free; gallery.cah.ucf.edu