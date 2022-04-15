ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Readers and Tweeters Sound Alarm Over Nurse’s Homicide Trial

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLetters to the Editor is a periodic feature. We welcome all comments and will publish a selection. We edit for length and clarity and require full names. It’s about time that nurses are held accountable for their jobs (“As a Nurse Faces Prison for a Deadly Error, Her Colleagues Worry: Could...

WHEC TV-10

Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A former Tennessee nurse is guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, a jury found Friday. She was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult in a case that has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses' organizations around the country.
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
americanmilitarynews.com

3 Oklahoma sisters, incl. Marine veteran, get federal prison for plot to ambush, kill Florida couple

Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
NBC News

Gay parents called 'rapists' and 'pedophiles' in Amtrak incident

Robbie Pierce, his husband and their two young children were enjoying a scenic train ride on the Pacific coast, a peaceful prelude to their spring break getaway. But at the end of their journey from their home in Los Angeles to Oakland, California, the couple said a man sitting across the aisle turned their family vacation into a nightmare.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman will spend nearly 5 years in federal prison after she admitted submitting bills for medical equipment never given to patients

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for defrauding health care insurance providers. Joy Beth Harden, 51, of Columbia pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2021, to executing a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs. Specifically, Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment...
97X

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
Western Iowa Today

Greenfield Iowa Aviation Museum Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Inductees

(Greenfield) The Iowa Aviation Museum at Greenfield, Iowa, announces Nicholas Turner and Connie Younger are the 2022 inductees into the Hall of Fame. Nicholas A. Turner was born in 1978 to Larry and Judy Turner. He grew up in Elliott working in the family business, Turner Copter Services Inc., which was started by his father, a Marine helicopter pilot, upon his return from service in Vietnam. It provided crop-spraying and heavy-lift services. Nick joined the Marines in 2001 and trained in the TH-57B/C Sea Ranger and the CH-53D Sea Stallion. In 2006, Nick provided support for President George Bush’s visit to India. Later, he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as a Flight Line Officer in Charge. In 2009, Nick again deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom as a Weapons Technical Instructor and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan as Airborne Mission Commander. In September 2009, Nick was selected to join the Presidential Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) at Marine Corps Air Facility, Quantico VA. During his four-year assignment, he participated in missions carrying the president and vice-president and became a White House Helicopter Aircraft Commander, and later was selected as one of twelve White House Liaison Officers. This position was created to facilitate POTUS transport to and from events where ground transportation may be deemed unsafe or impractical. During his tenure, Nick planned six overseas trips and over twenty trips across the United States for President Obama. After that assignment ended, Nick held various training and command positions including 2nd Marine Division Air Officer, supervising training and equipment requirements for three regiments and ten battalions of the Joint Terminal Air Controller (JTAC). Lieutenant Colonel Turner retired from active duty in 2021 with over 20 years of service and numerous medals and commendations. He lives with his family in Rhodes, Iowa, and is Subject Matter Expert and Event Controller for the Air National Guard in Des Moines.
