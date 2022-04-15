Readers and Tweeters Sound Alarm Over Nurse’s Homicide Trial

(Greenfield) The Iowa Aviation Museum at Greenfield, Iowa, announces Nicholas Turner and Connie Younger are the 2022 inductees into the Hall of Fame. Nicholas A. Turner was born in 1978 to Larry and Judy Turner. He grew up in Elliott working in the family business, Turner Copter Services Inc., which was started by his father, a Marine helicopter pilot, upon his return from service in Vietnam. It provided crop-spraying and heavy-lift services. Nick joined the Marines in 2001 and trained in the TH-57B/C Sea Ranger and the CH-53D Sea Stallion. In 2006, Nick provided support for President George Bush’s visit to India. Later, he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as a Flight Line Officer in Charge. In 2009, Nick again deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom as a Weapons Technical Instructor and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan as Airborne Mission Commander. In September 2009, Nick was selected to join the Presidential Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) at Marine Corps Air Facility, Quantico VA. During his four-year assignment, he participated in missions carrying the president and vice-president and became a White House Helicopter Aircraft Commander, and later was selected as one of twelve White House Liaison Officers. This position was created to facilitate POTUS transport to and from events where ground transportation may be deemed unsafe or impractical. During his tenure, Nick planned six overseas trips and over twenty trips across the United States for President Obama. After that assignment ended, Nick held various training and command positions including 2nd Marine Division Air Officer, supervising training and equipment requirements for three regiments and ten battalions of the Joint Terminal Air Controller (JTAC). Lieutenant Colonel Turner retired from active duty in 2021 with over 20 years of service and numerous medals and commendations. He lives with his family in Rhodes, Iowa, and is Subject Matter Expert and Event Controller for the Air National Guard in Des Moines.

