With postseason near, Nikita Kucherov reminds Lightning of what’s possible

TAMPA — The clock said the game was nearly lost. The mood in the arena made you wonder if a team’s confidence was in danger of following.

Once again, the Lightning had blown a lead. They were seconds away from their sixth loss in seven games, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had been pulled from the net for the first time in four years.

Champagne, anyone?

A thousand miles away, the Islanders were about to lose in Pittsburgh, which would clinch a playoff spot for Tampa Bay. A night fit for a party was instead being measured for a shroud.

The Lightning needed someone to step up. They needed to stop the bleeding.

They needed Nikita Kucherov.

The Lightning’s resident maestro has scored much bigger goals in his career. Playoff and overtime and Stanley Cup goals. But do not underestimate the importance of this score on this night for this team of diminishing swagger. And do not underestimate what it means to a scorer who thrives on bravado.

Looking almost casual as he skated out near the blue line as the game was nearing a conclusion, Kucherov sent a wrist shot that whipped past three Anaheim skaters and goaltender Anthony Stolarz to tie the score with 12.3 seconds remaining.

The Lightning would eventually win 4-3 in overtime and maintain their tenuous hold on third place in the Atlantic Division.

For a team that has won more regular-season games than any franchise in the NHL in the past 10 years, this felt like an important moment. For a team that has won back-to-back Stanley Cups, this felt like a season-defining kind of victory, with eight games remaining in the regular season.

So tell me:

Does it change the way you feel about the Lightning this morning?

More importantly, does it change the way they feel about themselves?

“You hope these games can, like I said, galvanize and we can get some confidence from them,” said forward Alex Killorn, who scored one goal and set up Anthony Cirelli’s winner in overtime. “I don’t know if we’ll look back on this, but we may.”

For much of the past few months, the Lightning have looked like an emaciated Superman. A toothless tiger. They have a roster that should be fearsome, but they have played as if they were tentative.

This hasn’t been the 2021 version of the Lightning, which seemed to grow disinterested in a pandemic-tailored regional schedule. That group did not clinch a playoff berth until there were seven games remaining in the regular season, but they seemed able to turn up the intensity whenever needed.

This time around, the Lightning seem to be missing that extra gear. Every time you think they have found themselves, they stumble off the beaten path.

That’s what made Thursday’s game seem more critical than normal. It was like a microcosm of everything that has gone wrong this season.

They played brilliantly for a short time, completely lost their edge in the second period, then spent the rest of the night trying to make up for their mistakes.

And that’s also why it was critical that Kucherov is the one who rescued them.

While his overall numbers are not far from his career averages, Kucherov has not had the same impact since returning to the lineup after an early season injury. If the Lightning have any hope of another deep playoff run, they need Kucherov to be the best player on the ice most nights.

“I love at the end, those two shots he took. That’s showing a lot of confidence, and either one of them could have gone in,” Killorn said. “And the one he took that did go in was a great shot. He’s so important to our team. When he has confidence and he’s playing well, he’s up there with the best in the world.”

The Lightning are one win away from another 100-point season, and that’s not to be downplayed. Sometimes we take for granted just how good they have been, and still can be.

But even coach Jon Cooper seemed to acknowledge that a team that has won with great regularity for a very long time needed this victory on this night.

“Just that belief that we can win a game,” he said. “We saw a glimpse of that tonight.”

One man, one shot, one moment.

Is that all it takes to turn this team around?

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

