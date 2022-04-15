ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, GA

NE Ga police blotter: gun on campus in Athens, deputy involved shooting near Homer

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rx8x0_0fA7GkWs00
(L-R): Donna Reeves, Michael Reeves, Kathryn Killeen (WSB-TV)

An email sent to parents at Clarke Central High School says the school was placed on an hour-long lockdown Thursday after reports of a gun on campus. Athens-Clarke County Police say one weapon was found; one student was detained. The investigation is ongoing.

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Banks County: a deputy shot and wounded a man near the intersection of Highway 441 and Shady Grove Road about five miles north of Homer. Injuries to the suspect are said to be non life-threatening. No deputies were injured.

A mother, her son, and another employee at the mother’s massage parlor were booked into the Hall County jail: 61 year-old Donna Reeves owns the spa in Gainesville, where her son Michael was arrested last month. He’s accused of inappropriately touching women during massages investigators say he was not licensed to perform. The Sheriff’s Office in Gainesville says its investigation into sexual battery allegations is ongoing.

From WSB TV...

Investigators found that Michael Reeves, 36, was not licensed to perform massages on customers after he was arrested on two more sexual battery charges on March 30. He bonded out later that day and was arrested again the next day on a charge of unlawful massage therapy practices.

Four victims in total have accused Michael Reeves of inappropriately touching them during a massage session.

Donna Reeves was arrested and charged with unlawful massage therapy practices for allowing an unlicensed employee, Michael Reeves, to perform massages on customers. She has since posted bond and been released from jail.

A second employee, 41-year-old Kathryn Killeen, was also arrested and charged with practice of a massage therapy without a license. She has posted bond and is being released from the jail.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
CBS 46

Father, daughter identified in Cherokee County murder-suicide

CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton. CCSO says it appears a murder-suicide happened around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Bridge Mill Avenue in the Bridge Mill Subdivision. Deputies arrived and found two people dead inside the home. They say right now it appears a 57-year-old father shot and killed his 19-year-old daughter and then took his own life.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Police looks for suspect after finding body in road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night. According to the police, one man was found dead in a West Asheville neighborhood. The Asheville Police Department said officers were dispatched to Fairfax Avenue around 11:30 p.m. where they found 27-year-old Lamichael Shawn Carter deceased in the […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Homer, GA
County
Clarke County, GA
City
Gainesville, GA
Clarke County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
11Alive

911 call: Gun store where 3 were killed was 'locked up' when family member arrived

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — Coweta County released the 911 call from a shooting at a Grantville gun range and store that left its owners and their grandson dead last week. The call adds a new detail to a tragedy that an ATF expert previously told 11Alive he suspects whoever committed the crime was "either familiar with the location because they have been in there multiple times or they had some other sort of inside knowledge about what was going on inside that store."
GRANTVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police name suspect in case of teen’s body found in Gwinnett County park

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have named a suspect in the case of a teen who was shot and killed, and her body dumped in a park last year. Police said they have gotten warrants for Austin Ford, 20, from Lithonia. Ford is being held in Clayton County on unrelated charges and will be brought to Gwinnett County to face felony murder and aggravated assault charges.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Massage Parlor#Police Blotter#Ne Ga#Gbi#The Sheriff S Office#Wsb Tv
11Alive

Man wrongfully accused of shooting Clayton County Police officer speaks out

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Arterio Crumbley is now a free man, out of jail after being wrongfully accused of shooting a Clayton County Police officer. In the original incident on March 2, police said Clayton Officer Ryan Richey was shot in the waist during a response to an armed robbery call in front of a business on Riverdale Road. A victim in the armed robbery was also shot in the hand, police said.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Man killed at East Point ATM, while on the phone; police make first arrest

EAST POINT, Ga. — An arrest was made in connection with a fatal shooting at an East Point ATM in November of 2021, their police department posted Thursday, on Facebook. Shane Knight, 49, was arrested and charged with murder, the post said. Police said they are still looking for others that may be involved. They added that they will not stop until everyone shown in a video they previously released is identified.
EAST POINT, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
62K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy