NE Ga police blotter: gun on campus in Athens, deputy involved shooting near Homer

An email sent to parents at Clarke Central High School says the school was placed on an hour-long lockdown Thursday after reports of a gun on campus. Athens-Clarke County Police say one weapon was found; one student was detained. The investigation is ongoing.

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Banks County: a deputy shot and wounded a man near the intersection of Highway 441 and Shady Grove Road about five miles north of Homer. Injuries to the suspect are said to be non life-threatening. No deputies were injured.

A mother, her son, and another employee at the mother’s massage parlor were booked into the Hall County jail: 61 year-old Donna Reeves owns the spa in Gainesville, where her son Michael was arrested last month. He’s accused of inappropriately touching women during massages investigators say he was not licensed to perform. The Sheriff’s Office in Gainesville says its investigation into sexual battery allegations is ongoing.

Investigators found that Michael Reeves, 36, was not licensed to perform massages on customers after he was arrested on two more sexual battery charges on March 30. He bonded out later that day and was arrested again the next day on a charge of unlawful massage therapy practices.

Four victims in total have accused Michael Reeves of inappropriately touching them during a massage session.

Donna Reeves was arrested and charged with unlawful massage therapy practices for allowing an unlicensed employee, Michael Reeves, to perform massages on customers. She has since posted bond and been released from jail.

A second employee, 41-year-old Kathryn Killeen, was also arrested and charged with practice of a massage therapy without a license. She has posted bond and is being released from the jail.

