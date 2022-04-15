ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

These Are the Counties in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA7GUM800 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 1,423 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 464 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Kingsport metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hawkins County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hawkins County stands at 553 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metro area, Hawkins County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hawkins County, TN 553 312 29,495 16,636
2 Scott County, VA 495 109 26,008 5,724
3 Bristol City, VA 469 79 26,058 4,389
4 Sullivan County, TN 452 709 29,202 45,769
5 Washington County, VA 393 214 25,221 13,722

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst American State For Healthcare

There are 920,000 hospital beds in America. Most people don’t have to use them. However, 145 million Americans go to emergency rooms each year, which is where a large percentage of U.S. residents get their only medical treatment. The COVID-19 pandemic changed American healthcare radically. Large numbers of doctors retired or were driven out of […]
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

5 states reporting highest, lowest nursing home staff shortages

Alaska has the highest proportion of facilities reporting nursing home staff shortages in the U.S., while California has the lowest, a new analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation found. The findings, published March 18, analyzed national staff shortage data trends from May 2020 through Feb. 27. Five states with the highest...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Hawkins County, TN
Health
Hawkins County, TN
Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Health
County
Hawkins County, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
State
Virginia State
Hawkins County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
Kingsport, TN
Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 950,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
NBC News

States look for solutions as fentanyl deaths keep rising

As the addiction and overdose crisis that has gripped the U.S. for two decades turns even deadlier, state governments are scrambling for ways to stem the destruction wrought by fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. In statehouses across the country, lawmakers have been considering and adopting laws on two fronts: reducing...
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Louisiana

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Louisiana, deaths attributable to the […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Law & Crime

Safest States in America for You to Reside

When searching for a property to own, several factors play a huge role in making the final decision. Some factors include the monetary value, the environment, and work distance and opportunities. Perhaps one of the most important factors to consider when purchasing property is the overall safety of the area.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC4 Columbus

Incarceration rates demographics in Ohio

(WCMH/STACKER) — The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world. Not only that, but America also puts more people in prison per capita than in any other independent democracy. Even progressive states with low incarceration rates relative to the rest of the United States have more people in jail than most other […]
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Cooper extends North Carolina's COVID response via executive order

(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a new executive order to extend North Carolina’s COVID-19 response, a measure he contends is necessary despite a “sustained decline” in cases. Cooper issued Executive Order 256 on Friday to extend provisions granting the North Carolina Department...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana, other states, sue feds over mask mandates on planes, trains, transportation hubs

While a federal face mask mandate is set to expire in less than a month, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced that the state has filed a lawsuit against the feds to block the requirement immediately. The post Louisiana, other states, sue feds over mask mandates on planes, trains, transportation hubs appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC12

Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones

Scott Durvin says he faced aggressive questioning from a Chesterfield County Police detective after his friend died of a drug overdose at the end of 2019. What he didn’t know at the time was that police had also begun secretly tracking his whereabouts by ordering Verizon Wireless to regularly ping his phone’s GPS and report his location back to detectives in real-time.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WNCT

North Carolina is No. 15 most catfished state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina is the No. 15 most catfished state with 539 victims losing a record $17 million in 2021, up from $14 million in 2020, according to a study released by SocialCatfish.com. The study uses FBI and FTC data released in March and February 2022. Despite government warnings and shows like […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy