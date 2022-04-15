These Are the Counties in the Jacksonville, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Jacksonville metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 5,231 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 355 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Jacksonville metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Baker County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Baker County stands at 511 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Jacksonville metro area, Baker County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Baker County, FL 511 142 31,287 8,693 2 Clay County, FL 409 847 25,832 53,547 3 Duval County, FL 366 3,386 27,513 254,286 4 Nassau County, FL 364 293 27,521 22,176 5 St. Johns County, FL 239 563 26,660 62,785

