Gem County, ID

These Are the Counties in the Boise City, ID Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA7GQpE00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Boise City metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 1,843 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 266 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Boise City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gem County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Gem County stands at 463 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Boise City metro area, Gem County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Gem County, ID 463 79 21,335 3,638
2 Owyhee County, ID 463 53 19,756 2,263
3 Canyon County, ID 322 683 28,942 61,423
4 Ada County, ID 228 1,015 30,000 133,814
5 Boise County, ID 181 13 15,231 1,091

