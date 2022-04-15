These Are the Counties in the Peoria, IL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Peoria metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 1,155 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 308 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Peoria metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stark County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Stark County stands at 582 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Peoria metro area, Stark County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Stark County, IL 582 32 27,473 1,511 2 Tazewell County, IL 346 463 27,380 36,649 3 Woodford County, IL 286 111 26,741 10,380 4 Peoria County, IL 281 518 25,233 46,546 5 Marshall County, IL 263 31 23,453 2,766

